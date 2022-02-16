Connect with us

Image courtesy of GreenCore EV Services

GreenCore Partners With B&D Industries To Provide Labor For 10,000 Solar EV Charging Plazas

GreenCore EV Services has a goal of building and operating a network of over 10,000 solar EV charging plazas throughout the United States by the end of the decade. The company’s charging plazas will serve both consumer and commercial vehicles.

To help usher in this goal, GreenCore announced that it has selected B&D Industries to provide labor and prefabrication services to build out the company’s network of solar-powered EV charging plazas.

Image courtesy of GreenCore EV Services

B&D, which is a construction and management firm that has been serving clients for over 65 years, will utilize its broad reach and scale in tandem with GreenCore’s patent-pending Core-FS Infrastructure System and prefabrication methods. This will enable a rapid launch of the charging network, which is projected to reach over 50,000 stalls by the end of the decade.

GreenCore noted that all of the charging locations will include stalls that will accommodate a variety of vehicles — passenger cars to oversized commercial vehicles. In addition, 30% of the sites will be capable of hosting trucks that pull trailers.

The sites will be located in high-traffic retail locations and will also have 24-hour surveillance and monitoring to address recent safety concerns for EV charging. The solar canopies will also provide protection from the elements and will be well lit. The LED lighting will allow anyone to feel safe as they charge their vehicles no matter what time of day or night it may be.

GreenCore added that the marketplace will also reward businesses that focus on the safety and reliability of the charging experience.

B&D is also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) labor union, which represents over 775,000 members and the Electric Roundtable. The company has scaled to provide services around the US while focusing on the cutting edge of contracting services. B&D notes that, today, cutting edge is EV charging and the EV charging infrastructure.

GreenCore CEO Frank Baumann touched upon the new partnership in the following statement:

“Greencore knows what excellence looks like in this industry and B&D is the ideal partner to assist GreenCore as we deploy these first of their kind Solar EV Charging Plazas.”

 
