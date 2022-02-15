Connect with us

Norwegian Post orders 29 Volvo electric trucks. Image courtesy of Volvo Trucks.

Norwegian Post Orders Volvo Electric Trucks, Ford Mustang Mach-E For Emergency Response In Repentigny — EV News

The electric vehicle revolution is fully underway. Below, we have EV news from Norway, Quebec, the UK, and far beyond. From

Norwegian Post orders 29 Volvo electric truck, milestone order for Volvo electric trucks

Hexagon Purus signs agreement with Hino Motors to supply battery packs for serial production of zero emission heavy-duty vehicles

City of Repentigny and its police department (SPVR) announce a pilot project for Quebec’s first all-electric emergency response patrol cars and thoughts on a new visual identity

World premiere: mtu Hybrid PowerPack from Rolls-Royce enters passenger service

Stellantis recalling nearly 20,000 plug-in minivans for fire risks

Ford reconsiders India after halting production, this time for EVs

EVs at the Super Bowl

Zeus & Hera & Electric BMW (Official Videos

Robo Dog | The All-Electric Kia EV6

Dr. EV-il | #EVerybodyIn | 90 Second Spot

Fusion Enertech: Lithium industry’s crown jewel leading the rise of DLE technology

BASF and Heraeus to form a joint venture offering world-class precious metal recycling solutions in China

SGS assesses that NaaS reduces carbon emissions by 896,800 tons a year

Lamborghini hopes for combustion engine future beyond 2030 — CEO

Polestar 2 off to strong start in South Korea with over 4,000 reservations in one week

New unique safety feature for Volvo’s electric trucks

SES expands in South Korea to facilitate commercialization of Li-metal batteries

 
Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.