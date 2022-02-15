Norwegian Post Orders Volvo Electric Trucks, Ford Mustang Mach-E For Emergency Response In Repentigny — EV News

The electric vehicle revolution is fully underway. Below, we have EV news from Norway, Quebec, the UK, and far beyond. From
Electric Vehicle News
Norwegian Post orders 29 Volvo electric truck, milestone order for Volvo electric trucks
Hexagon Purus signs agreement with Hino Motors to supply battery packs for serial production of zero emission heavy-duty vehicles
City of Repentigny and its police department (SPVR) announce a pilot project for Quebec’s first all-electric emergency response patrol cars and thoughts on a new visual identity
World premiere: mtu Hybrid PowerPack from Rolls-Royce enters passenger service
Stellantis recalling nearly 20,000 plug-in minivans for fire risks
Ford reconsiders India after halting production, this time for EVs
EVs at the Super Bowl
Zeus & Hera & Electric BMW (Official Videos
Robo Dog | The All-Electric Kia EV6
Nissan Presents: Thrill Driver
“No Clichés” Big Game Teaser | Polestar
Batteries
Fusion Enertech: Lithium industry’s crown jewel leading the rise of DLE technology
BASF and Heraeus to form a joint venture offering world-class precious metal recycling solutions in China
Other Related News
SGS assesses that NaaS reduces carbon emissions by 896,800 tons a year
Lamborghini hopes for combustion engine future beyond 2030 — CEO
In Case You Missed It
Polestar 2 off to strong start in South Korea with over 4,000 reservations in one week
New unique safety feature for Volvo’s electric trucks
SES expands in South Korea to facilitate commercialization of Li-metal batteries