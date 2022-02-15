Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Donated $5 Billion Worth Of Tesla [TSLA] Shares To Charity In 2021

It looks like Elon Musk might be putting his money where World Food Program’s mouth is!

Published

Elon Musk gave 5,044,00 shares of Tesla stock to charity, according to a recent US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) document. Sawyer Merritt shared a screenshot of the filing on Twitter. We can see that the shares were sold in November 2021 when Tesla’s stock was trading at over $1,000 per share.

It’s not known yet what charity or charities were gifted the Tesla shares, but there are some thoughts floating around that it could be the Musk Foundation. This is a charity that has funded grants for other charitable organizations, such as XPRIZE and charitable organizations in Louisiana helping people recover from hurricane damage.

In 2020, during Hurricane Laura, the Musk Foundation made several donations to help Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana with recovery efforts, food, housing, and clean water. It makes sense for Elon to gift his charity with Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA] shares to help continue funding organizations that are making a positive impact on our world and communities.

However, we don’t know for sure yet if the shares actually were donated to the Musk Foundation or other charities (or both).

Another thought that showed up on Twitter is that the Tesla shares could be going to the World Food Program. Last year, Elon promised that if the organization could describe exactly how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would sell his Tesla stock right then and provide the funding.

It’s plausible to assume this considering that at November prices, this would have been well over $5 billion. But again, that’s just speculation. What we do know for sure is that Elon Musk cares a great deal about this world. It’s good to see him using Tesla stock to help others. I find it heartwarming and inspiring, even.

Hopefully we’ll know soon what charity or charities are benefitting from the kind gift of 5,044,000 shares of Tesla stock.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Polestar ad Polestar ad

Cars

Opinion: Tesla, EV Revolution Benefit From Polestar Super Bowl Ad

Polestar spent $6.5 million to promote its electric sedan during the Super Bowl last night, but it helped promote Tesla at the same time.

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla = 10.5% of California Auto Market in 4th Quarter

I recently wrote about Tesla model leadership — and other EV model leadership — in California. The article included 8 original charts I recommend...

2 days ago

Cars

Is Tesla Building Another Car Factory in China?

为特斯拉等重大新能源整车项目落地奠定基础

2 days ago
Tesla China Tesla China

Cars

Tesla Shanghai Capacity Will Exceed 1 Million Cars In 2022

Tesla's Giga Shanghai is expanding and will soon be able to manufacture more than 1 million cars a year.

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.