Ford Plans To Add 5 New Electric Lincoln SUVs By 2026

Sources tell Reuters that Lincoln, the luxury car division of Ford Motor Company, is planning to introduce at least five new battery electric sport utility vehicles through 2026. The new models will supplement or replace the current Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator, the sources said. What the fifth vehicle might be is unclear. It’s all part of Ford’s plan announced last May to invest $30 billion in EVs and batteries between now and 2030. It says it will be building 600,000 electric vehicles globally within 2 years, part of its mission to become “the clear No. 2 electric vehicle maker in North America” behind Tesla.

Two sources told Reuters the company will invest $1.5 billion to reconfigure its Oakville factory in Ontario to manufacture the first Lincoln electric SUV, which will be about the size of the current Aviator (which, itself, is built off the Ford Explorer platform). They say their information is based on knowledge of communications Ford has had with its suppliers.

Several more Lincoln electric crossovers, including potential replacements for the compact Corsair and midsize Nautilus, could be built in Oakville in 2025–2026, the sources claim, citing internal planning documents. Production plans for those models have not been finalized. On Thursday, Lincoln spokesperson Anika Salceda-Wycoco said it was “too early to talk about specific details around future vehicle or production plans.” Sharp-eyed readers may notice the resemblance to the front windshield of the Tesla Model X in the interior sketch for a Lincoln SUV shown above.

Several of the smaller Lincoln EVs will share an improved version of the EV platform that underpins the Ford Mustang Mach-E, according to those sources. A larger Lincoln SUV, similar in size to the Navigator, is scheduled to go into production in 2026 and will share the dedicated electric truck platform being developed for the next-generation Ford F-150 Lightning, according to the sources. Originally, there were rumors it would be built on the EV platform created by Rivian, but that plan has been shelved.

Ford is building two battery factors with partner SK Innovation to supply its range of electric vehicles from the E-Transit to the Mustang Mach-E and virtually sold-out F-150 Lightning electric pickup. There is no word whether there will be Ford branded versions of the new Lincoln electrics (or Lincoln branded versions of Fords) as of yet, but it seems logical Ford dealers would want more than one electric passenger vehicle to offer their customers. When we know more, you’ll know more.

In the meantime, check out this series of concepts created by students at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, called “Quiet Flight 2040“, and see what some of tomorrow’s designers have in mind for one of America’s most storied car brands.

Electric Lincoln Quiet Flight Concept

With the continuous evolution of transportation, we wanted to hear from the bright minds at ArtCenter College of Design. We tasked a select group of talented students to envision the future of our brand 20+ years from now, from concept vehicles to the world in which these vehicles would live. Guided by our Quiet Flight DNA and mentored by industry thought leaders, these young creatives went above and beyond to develop a wide range of futuristic, human-centric designs.

