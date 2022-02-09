Connect with us

Image courtesy of Škoda.

Updated ŠKODA ENYAQ, Mack’s Vehicle-as-a-Service Launch — EV News Today

Published

Electric vehicle news from the past day comes from ŠKODA, Mack, Xcelsior, Tritium, Amprius, and more. Enjoy the link roundup below!

ŠKODA powers up design and functionality updates for new 2022 ENYAQ iV. Image courtesy of ŠKODA.

Battery Electric Vehicles

ŠKODA powers up design and functionality updates for new 2022 ENYAQ iV

Mack launches Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) program for battery electric vehicles

Nissan e.dams builds performance ahead of iconic Mexico City Formula E race 

NFI announces first battery-electric bus order from Denver RTD for 17 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ buses

NJ Transit places order for 8 zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses

All-electric, zero-emissions intercity bus makes its debut in Santa Barbara County

Tires for Electric Vehicles

Sumitomo Rubber to release its first replacement tyres for electric vehicles in China

EV Charging & Batteries

Amprius Technologies ships first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L batteries

Tritium announces location of new US manufacturing facility in Tennessee

JustPark’s community charging network JustCharge to make EV ownership viable for millions more motorists in partnership with Vauxhall

Vauxhall partners with JustPark to improve UK’s access to electric vehicle charging

Start-up Leap24 receives €4.25 million investment to expand charging infrastructure for vans and trucks

Leap24 to build 240 HPC stations for trucks and vans

 Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Technology

Automotive simulation platform MORAI secures $20.8M Series B to expand its global footprint

Aviation

Another step towards sustainable air freight: DHL purchases 33 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel from Air France KLM Martinair Cargo

Tesla

Here’s how to open a frozen Tesla Model 3/Y door handle

SpaceX loses 40 of 49 new satellites due to Solar Storm

Climate Change

Super Bowl could be hottest on record

Los Angeles under excessive-heat watch

Army details plans to hit net-zero carbon emissions

 
