Updated ŠKODA ENYAQ, Mack’s Vehicle-as-a-Service Launch — EV News Today

Electric vehicle news from the past day comes from ŠKODA, Mack, Xcelsior, Tritium, Amprius, and more. Enjoy the link roundup below!
Battery Electric Vehicles
ŠKODA powers up design and functionality updates for new 2022 ENYAQ iV
Mack launches Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) program for battery electric vehicles
Nissan e.dams builds performance ahead of iconic Mexico City Formula E race
NFI announces first battery-electric bus order from Denver RTD for 17 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ buses
NJ Transit places order for 8 zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses
All-electric, zero-emissions intercity bus makes its debut in Santa Barbara County
Tires for Electric Vehicles
Sumitomo Rubber to release its first replacement tyres for electric vehicles in China
EV Charging & Batteries
Amprius Technologies ships first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L batteries
Tritium announces location of new US manufacturing facility in Tennessee
JustPark’s community charging network JustCharge to make EV ownership viable for millions more motorists in partnership with Vauxhall
Vauxhall partners with JustPark to improve UK’s access to electric vehicle charging
Start-up Leap24 receives €4.25 million investment to expand charging infrastructure for vans and trucks
Leap24 to build 240 HPC stations for trucks and vans
Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Technology
Automotive simulation platform MORAI secures $20.8M Series B to expand its global footprint
Aviation
Another step towards sustainable air freight: DHL purchases 33 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel from Air France KLM Martinair Cargo
Tesla
Here’s how to open a frozen Tesla Model 3/Y door handle
SpaceX loses 40 of 49 new satellites due to Solar Storm
Climate Change
Super Bowl could be hottest on record
Los Angeles under excessive-heat watch
Army details plans to hit net-zero carbon emissions