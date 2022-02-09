U.S Solar Funding Notice for Small Innovative Solar PV & CSP Projects

Office: Solar Energy Technologies Office

FOA number: DE-FOA-0002606

FOA Amount: $5 Million

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) announced the Small Innovative Projects (SIPS) in Solar 2022: Concentrating Solar-Thermal Power and Photovoltaics funding program, which will award up to $5 million for projects that seek to fund innovative research and development, seedling projects in photovoltaics (PV) and concentrating solar-thermal power (CSP) technologies in an effort to accelerate the large-scale development and deployment of solar technology. These research activities will support the government-wide approach to addressing the climate crisis by driving innovation.

The structure of this funding opportunity is designed to streamline the application process to encourage applications from a diverse pool of researchers who have never applied or been selected for a SETO project award. SETO is interested in proposals that advance technology development goals through strategies supported by diversity in experience, perspectives, and research discipline. In addition, applicants must submit a plan to broaden the participation of well-qualified members of underrepresented groups on their teams. These efforts will help to achieve the administration’s goal to increase the diversity of those working in applied energy research fields.

SETO expects to make about 15 to 23 awards, each ranging between $250,000 and $400,000. Teams from universities, federally-funded research and development centers, nonprofit and for-profit companies, community-based organizations, state agencies, and local governments are encouraged to apply.

Prior to submitting a full application for this opportunity, a brief 1-2 paragraph, mandatory letter of intent is due on February 28 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Topic Areas

SIPS Topic Area 1: CSP — 8–13 projects, $3 million

Projects in this topic area will advance novel ideas in CSP that either apply new science and ideas to the sector or close a technical gap or limitation in an emerging technology. Responsive concepts include all aspects of CSP plants with thermal energy storage, as well as solar-thermal process heat innovations, solar-thermal fuel systems, and pumped thermal energy storage.

SIPS Topic Area 2: PV — 7–10 projects, $2 million

Projects in this topic area will focus on new and emerging areas of PV research that can produce significant results within the first year of performance and, if successful, lay the foundation for continued research. These projects should aim to significantly lower costs with a focus on improving the power conversion efficiency, fielded energy output, reuse and recycling of system components, service lifetime, and manufacturability of PV technologies.

Key Dates

FOA Issue Date: 02/09/2022 Submission Deadline for Letter of Intent: 02/28/2022 5:00pm ET Submission Deadline for Full Applications: 03/21/2022 5:00pm ET Expected Date for EERE Selection Notifications: 05/24/2022 Expected Timeframe for Award Negotiations: June – July 2022

Additional Information

