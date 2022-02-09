Connect with us

Map courtesy of Confused.com

Tesla Is The World’s Most Searched Car Brand, New Study Reveals

Tesla is the world’s most searched car brand, a new study by Confused.com found. Confused, which was reportedly the world’s first comparison site, founded in 2002, is now focused on comparing insurance options. It says that it wants to help customers move from confusion to clarity. Researchers for the site used Google search data and found that Tesla is the world’s most popular car brand. Tesla has at least 11,100,000 annual Google searches — beating out both Volkswagen and Toyota.

The study noted that Tesla’s vehicles were the first electric vehicles that were seen by the mass market as being truly capable of meeting their requirements, and that the brand changed the face of the electric car industry. The world’s top 20 most searched for car brands are:

Rank Car brand Country Global annual searches
1. Tesla United States 11,100,000
2. Volkswagen Germany 9,140,000
3. Toyota Japan 9,140,000
4. BMW Germany 7,480,000
5. Hyundai South Korea 7,480,000
6. Audi Germany 6,120,000
7. Honda Japan 6,120,000
8. Ford United States 6,120,000
9. Porsche Germany 5,000,000
10. Lamborghini Italy 5,000,000
11. Kia South Korea 5,000,000
12. Renault France 4,090,000
13. Peugeot France 4,090,000
14. Nissan Japan 4,090,000
15. Jeep United States 4,090,000
16. Mercedes-Benz Germany 3,350,000
17. Ferrari Italy 3,350,000
18. Mazda Japan 3,350,000
19. Chevrolet United States 3,350,000
20. Skoda Czech Republic 2,740,000

Alex Kindred, a car insurance expert at Confused shared the following comments about the study.

“We all have our favorite car brands; whether it’s luxury, executive or economy, designed in the UK or abroad!

“Many of the car brands we know and love are synonymous with the countries they’ve been exported from and are truly parts of their history and heritage. As our research shows, some of the world’s oldest car brands have come out on top and are some of the most successful exports globally.

“Choosing a new car is a hugely exciting time, and there’s so many brands to choose from, however it’s important to remember the costs of insurance can vary massively depending on the cost of the car. If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, be sure to compare car insurance quotes in order to know in advance how much you could be paying to drive your vehicle.”

Map courtesy of Confused.com

Methodology

Researchers at Confused used data from Google Keyword Planner to find the monthly global search volume for over 250 car brands over the past 12 months. Next, they multiplied that number by 12 to find the annual search volume. The researchers then ranked the brands according to the data and this is how they revealed the most searched for car brands globally.

They also determined the most searched auto brands within most auto-producing countries.

 
