Image courtesy of Volvo Cars

Batteries

€25,000 EV Taxi Driver Subsidies In Ireland, Big Volvo EV Investment — EV News Today

The electric vehicle revolution is unstoppable. EV news flows vigorously. Below are some top news releases and headlines from the past day or so. There is also related air and environmental news on the bottom of this post.

EV News

Ireland — up to €25,000 for taxi drivers to buy electric vehicles

Introducing the 2022 Subaru Forester e-BOXER

Project Triumph TE-1 prototype revealed, featuring Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE)-developed advanced battery system

DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE: Driving Future

All-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV with over 300 hp will premiere on 8th March 2022

Volvo Cars to invest SEK 10 billion in Torslanda plant for next-generation fully electric car production

Tesla Giga Shanghai’s capacity expected to exceed 1 million in next few years, report says

Electric Trucks & Buses

Up to 80 Ebusco buses for Rouen, France. 3.0 model to be delivered in articulated version by 2026 (as option)

Ebusco registers a large order for the French market

Fraunhofer analysis sees battery-electric trucks at an advantage over hydrogen trucks

Built for America, ready for work: Ford Pro™ begins shipping electric E-Transit to customers, works to boost production

EV Battery News

CATL dominates world’s EV battery market for 5th consecutive year

Monthly corporate update: NEO Battery Materials doubles target annual production to 240 tons for silicon anode commercial plant

Lotte Ventures, GM Ventures and KTB Networks invest $11 million in Soelect, Inc. to fast charge lithium-metal batteries for future vehicles

EV Metals Group signs engineering agreement for lithium chemicals plant in Saudi Arabia

Air Pollution

Policy assessment updates for the PM NAAQS reconsideration

Infrastructure, Equality

America cities antagonize bikers of color

Black and brown cyclists face heightened policing and poor infrastructure

In Case You Missed It — An Explanation of Vehicle to Grid

Explaining vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology from Nuvve

101: vehicle-to-grid technology

 
