€25,000 EV Taxi Driver Subsidies In Ireland, Big Volvo EV Investment — EV News Today

Below are some top news releases and headlines from the past day or so. There is also related air and environmental news on the bottom of this post.
EV News
Ireland — up to €25,000 for taxi drivers to buy electric vehicles
Introducing the 2022 Subaru Forester e-BOXER
Project Triumph TE-1 prototype revealed, featuring Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE)-developed advanced battery system
DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE: Driving Future
All-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV with over 300 hp will premiere on 8th March 2022
Volvo Cars to invest SEK 10 billion in Torslanda plant for next-generation fully electric car production
Tesla Giga Shanghai’s capacity expected to exceed 1 million in next few years, report says
Electric Trucks & Buses
Up to 80 Ebusco buses for Rouen, France. 3.0 model to be delivered in articulated version by 2026 (as option)
Ebusco registers a large order for the French market
Fraunhofer analysis sees battery-electric trucks at an advantage over hydrogen trucks
Built for America, ready for work: Ford Pro™ begins shipping electric E-Transit to customers, works to boost production
EV Battery News
CATL dominates world’s EV battery market for 5th consecutive year
Monthly corporate update: NEO Battery Materials doubles target annual production to 240 tons for silicon anode commercial plant
Lotte Ventures, GM Ventures and KTB Networks invest $11 million in Soelect, Inc. to fast charge lithium-metal batteries for future vehicles
EV Metals Group signs engineering agreement for lithium chemicals plant in Saudi Arabia
Air Pollution
Policy assessment updates for the PM NAAQS reconsideration
Infrastructure, Equality
America cities antagonize bikers of color
Black and brown cyclists face heightened policing and poor infrastructure
In Case You Missed It — An Explanation of Vehicle to Grid
Explaining vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology from Nuvve
101: vehicle-to-grid technology