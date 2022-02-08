Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Ford E-Transit
Ford E-Transit, image courtesy of Ford

Clean Transport

Ford E-Transit Deliveries To Customers Have Begun

The first Ford E-Transit commercial vans have left the factory.

Published

We got a note here at CleanTechnica’s intergalactic headquarters recently to let us know that E-Transit electric work vans were leaving the factory in Kansas City and are on their way to the 300 business and commercial customers who have ordered more than 10,000 of them. Ford CEO Jim Farley says his company intends on being the Tesla of electric commercial vehicles.

In fact, Ford has invested $100 million to make the its Kansas City assembly plant ready to build the E-Transit and added 150 union workers to help manufacture them. The E-Transit is part of the $30 billion investment Ford is making in electrification between now and the end of 2025.

“Ford Pro is committed to driving businesses forward — from the Transit vans and F-150 trucks assembled right here in America by American workers, to the many businesses it will help grow, to the communities that benefit from the jobs and revenue,” said Tim Baughman, general manager, Ford Pro North America.

Ford E-Transit

Ford E-Transit powertrain overview, image courtesy of Ford

By the end of 2023, Ford will have the global capacity to produce 600,000 battery-electric vehicles annually, including more than 200,000 Mustang Mach-Es and 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks. The company is now working on ways to increase E-Transit production.

The E-Transit is available with Ford’s Pro Power Onboard, a system capable of powering tools and other devices with up to 2.4 kilowatts of power from the vehicle’s battery. It is available in 8 configurations — 3 wheelbase lengths, three roof heights, and both single cab and cutaway cab models. Its dimensions are identical to those of the gas-powered Transit van, which means the multitude of racks and cargo handling systems available for the conventional van will also fit the E-Transit, keeping the cost of configuring the van for individual customers low.

Ford E-Transit

Image courtesy of Ford

Ford E-Transit

Image courtesy of Ford

Ford Pro Intelligence subscription services such as Ford Pro E-Telematics can be accessed via the standard 4G LTE modem built into the E-Transit. That service is free for 3 years on E-Transit and is designed to help maximize run time. It can be programmed to precondition the vehicles when they are connected to the grid, allowing drivers to bring the cabin to a desired temperature when still plugged in and save the charge in the battery for use on the road.

John Dodd is one of the UAW workers who transitioned to the E-Transit team. He says, “When asked if I wanted to work on the new E-Transit, I was one of the first to raise my hand and volunteer. I’m ready to see the E-Transit on the roads, to see it make an actual impact on local businesses. The future of Ford is electric and it’s exciting.”

There have been some mutterings on the internet that the E-Transit doesn’t have enough range to meet the needs of commercial customers. However, Ford has coordinated carefully with its customers to build the van they need, not the one the blogosphere wants. It is unlikely Walmart placed an order for 1,100 E-Transits without doing its homework. Will the E-Transit be capable of being converted into a battery-electric camper that can go from the Santa Monica Pier to Provincetown without stopping? No, it won’t. Deal with it!

The point, gentle readers, is that Ford is putting its experience and knowledge to work in order to bring zero emissions driving to an entire segment of the transportation sector that has been largely ignored up until this point. For that, it should be applauded. The consensus around the CleanTechnica breakfast table is, “Well done, Ford!”

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Ford Maverick Ford Maverick

Cars

Meet The New Normal: Ford Maverick Hybrid Pickup

Starting at just $19,995, the new Ford Maverick is a winner.

1 day ago
electric highway wireless EV charging Detroit Michigan Central electric highway wireless EV charging Detroit Michigan Central

Clean Transport

Israeli Startup Puts Electric Highway To The Acid Test In Motor City

Detroit aims to reclaim automotive innovation thunder with new first-of-its-kind electric highway for wireless EV charging on-the-go.

1 day ago
Ford electric vehicle solid state battery Ford electric vehicle solid state battery

Batteries

Tesla Electric Vehicle Connection Buries Ford’s Solid-State Battery News

Ford's Tesla connection got people talking this week, but solid state electric vehicle battery technology is also part of the company's big EV plans

3 days ago

Cars

Solar-Powered EV Chargers, EV News Today, EV Energy Independences, Biosphera Genesis Housing Module

The transportation industry is electrifying, and greening itself in other ways as well. Below is some news of the past day from around the...

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.