Volvo Online Sales Platform, Saudi Arabia To Produce EVs & Batteries, eCascadia Semi Truck — EV News Today

From electric motorcycles to electric SUVs to electric semi trucks to hydrogen planes, below is a roundup of electric vehicle news from the past day, as well as a few other cleantech stories.
Electric Cars & Motorcycles
New standard range model joins MG ZS EV line-up
Mercedes readies EQE and EQS electric SUVS for late 2022 launch
Volvo launches UK’s first manufacturer online direct sales platform for approved used cars
Lightning Motorcycles and CBMM bet on niobium technology to break land speed record
Electric Trucks & Buses
Penske & Freightliner made history by using the fully-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi truck to pull a full-sized Team Penske racecar hauler
Australia-based Avass Group signs MoU with HRH Prince of Saudi Arabia to manufacture electric vehicles, lithium batteries
NFI named an approved zero-emission bus and charging infrastructure supplier to Florida’s State Schedule
Aviation
Performance analysis of evolutionary hydrogen-powered aircraft
EV Maintenance, Service, & Batteries
Valvoline begins EV service offerings in U.S.
Mercedes-Benz puts batteries on a green track with DB Cargo
Other
Evenergi launches North American operations to support electrifying fleets, appoints Sasha Pejcic managing partner
Current Energy and Renewables receives PUC approval in Pennsylvania
Tonnes of used face masks to be turned into energy
