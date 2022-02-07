Connect with us

Image courtesy of MG

Aviation

Volvo Online Sales Platform, Saudi Arabia To Produce EVs & Batteries, eCascadia Semi Truck — EV News Today

Published

From electric motorcycles to electric SUVs to electric semi trucks to hydrogen planes, below is a roundup of electric vehicle news from the past day, as well as a few other cleantech stories.

Electric Cars & Motorcycles

New standard range model joins MG ZS EV line-up

Mercedes readies EQE and EQS electric SUVS for late 2022 launch

Volvo launches UK’s first manufacturer online direct sales platform for approved used cars

Lightning Motorcycles and CBMM bet on niobium technology to break land speed record

Electric Trucks & Buses

Penske & Freightliner made history by using the fully-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi truck to pull a full-sized Team Penske racecar hauler

Australia-based Avass Group signs MoU with HRH Prince of Saudi Arabia to manufacture electric vehicles, lithium batteries

NFI named an approved zero-emission bus and charging infrastructure supplier to Florida’s State Schedule

Aviation

Performance analysis of evolutionary hydrogen-powered aircraft

EV Maintenance, Service, & Batteries

Valvoline begins EV service offerings in U.S.

Mercedes-Benz puts batteries on a green track with DB Cargo

Other

Evenergi launches North American operations to support electrifying fleets, appoints Sasha Pejcic managing partner

Current Energy and Renewables receives PUC approval in Pennsylvania

Tonnes of used face masks to be turned into energy

Featured image courtesy of MG

 
