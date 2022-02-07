“Michigan Central – a mobility-focused innovation district connecting innovators with Fortune 500 companies, government entities and others – announces new commitments with the state of Michigan, the city of Detroit and tech leader Google to continue creating a hub for mobility innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability and community development,” Michigan Central explained last week.

“Google is joining Ford as a Founding Member at Michigan Central, focusing its efforts on training and educating people in Detroit for the high-tech jobs of the future and collaborating to solve mobility problems challenging communities,” they add.