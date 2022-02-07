Calculating Better Solid-State Batteries

Scientists can speed the design of energy-dense solid-state batteries using a new tool created by Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The Solid-State Battery Performance Analyzer and Calculator, or SolidPAC, can help researchers who have developed a promising new material but are unsure how to design a successful cell, said ORNL’s Ilias Belharouak. “It builds practicality into the search for better batteries,” he said.

Researchers exploring materials and architecture for safer, more efficient battery designs can access the publicly available SolidPAC tool to accelerate their work. Based on user input, the system analyzes factors such as materials chemistry, thickness and electron flows, feeding back design specifications and an energy density estimate, as outlined in a recent paper.

“SolidPAC will help researchers, industry and even educated laypersons tinker with different compositions and determine energy density,” said ORNL’s Marm Dixit. “The result is a toolkit that lets users configure battery designs for specific uses.”

SolidPAC: Solid-State Battery Performance Analyzer and Calculator

SolidPAC is an interactive experimental toolkit developed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to enable the design of a solid-state battery for user-specified application requirements. The toolkit is flexible enough to assist the battery community in quantifying the impact of materials chemistry and fractions, electrode thicknesses and loadings, and electron flows on cell energy density and cost, and to be able to utilize inverse engineering concepts to correlate cell energy density output to materials and cell design inputs. The toolkit allows users to assess and extrapolate the impact of battery design and choice of cell components on cell-level energy density of a solid-state battery. SolidPAC brings practicality to the design of solid-state batteries.

Originally published by Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

