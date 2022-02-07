Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
SolidPAC: Solid-State Battery Performance Analyzer and Calculator
Energy Storage SolidPAC: Solid-State Battery Performance Analyzer and Calculator

Batteries

Calculating Better Solid-State Batteries

Published

Scientists can speed the design of energy-dense solid-state batteries using a new tool created by Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The Solid-State Battery Performance Analyzer and Calculator, or SolidPAC, can help researchers who have developed a promising new material but are unsure how to design a successful cell, said ORNL’s Ilias Belharouak. “It builds practicality into the search for better batteries,” he said.

Researchers exploring materials and architecture for safer, more efficient battery designs can access the publicly available SolidPAC tool to accelerate their work. Based on user input, the system analyzes factors such as materials chemistry, thickness and electron flows, feeding back design specifications and an energy density estimate, as outlined in a recent paper.

Energy Storage ORNL has developed the SolidPAC tool to help researchers design energy-dense, long-lived and safe solid-state batteries. Credit: Andy Sproles/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

“SolidPAC will help researchers, industry and even educated laypersons tinker with different compositions and determine energy density,” said ORNL’s Marm Dixit. “The result is a toolkit that lets users configure battery designs for specific uses.”

SolidPAC: Solid-State Battery Performance Analyzer and Calculator

SolidPAC is an interactive experimental toolkit developed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to enable the design of a solid-state battery for user-specified application requirements. The toolkit is flexible enough to assist the battery community in quantifying the impact of materials chemistry and fractions, electrode thicknesses and loadings, and electron flows on cell energy density and cost, and to be able to utilize inverse engineering concepts to correlate cell energy density output to materials and cell design inputs. The toolkit allows users to assess and extrapolate the impact of battery design and choice of cell components on cell-level energy density of a solid-state battery. SolidPAC brings practicality to the design of solid-state batteries.

Originally published by Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

solid-state EV battery ProLogium solid-state EV battery ProLogium

Batteries

Tesla Co-Founder Endorses New Solid-State EV Battery

The solid-state EV battery race is really cooking now, and Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard is a fan.

12 hours ago
Ford electric vehicle solid state battery Ford electric vehicle solid state battery

Batteries

Tesla Electric Vehicle Connection Buries Ford’s Solid-State Battery News

Ford's Tesla connection got people talking this week, but solid state electric vehicle battery technology is also part of the company's big EV plans

2 days ago
solid state battery energy storage Factorial solid state battery energy storage Factorial

Batteries

Cold-Sintering May Open Door to Improved Solid-State Battery Production

“There are a lot of people and companies right now who are researching different ways to produce solid-state batteries at scale. It’s not an...

4 days ago
solid-state battery EV Nissan Micra solid-state battery EV Nissan Micra

Cars

Nissan Teases Teeny, Tiny Micra EV, & A Solid-State Battery Plan, Too

Nissan relaunches a 100% electric version of its Micra subcompact, and a low cost, long range solid-state battery could be in the works, eventually.

January 31, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.