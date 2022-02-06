Free Electrify America Charging for BMW Drivers, New Electric Jaguar Platform — EV News Today

It’s time for another roundup of EV news releases from the past day or so. Check out the hot EV news below. We’ve also got stories on sustainable tires, a solar trailer, and climate change.
Electric Vehicles (EVs)
All public transportation buses purchased in Israel starting in 2026 are to be electric buses
Kia sees big EV sales in UK in 2022
New Jaguar BEV platform — Panthera
Tesla FSD Beta 10.10 is here with the rolling-stop function disabled (release notes, 1st test videos)
EV Charging
BMW of North America and Electrify America announce collaboration providing two years complimentary 30-minute charging for BMW EV customers
New EV chargers coming to Alberta, New Brunswick, and Ontario
New EV chargers coming to Alberta
New EV chargers coming to Yukon
Batteries
JT Energy Systems builds 25MW battery storage system
Sustainable Tires
US tire manufacturers urge Congress to implement policies for more sustainable transportation and infrastructure (Letter to Nancy Pelosi — PDF)
Other
3 ways to reimagine public transport for people and the climate
US household air conditioning use could exceed electric capacity in next decade due to climate change
Implications of increasing household air conditioning use across the United States under a warming climate
Human-induced climate change impacts the highest reaches of the planet — Mount Everest
The Trailer-Watt® solar trailer, specs