Image courtesy of BMW & Electrify America.

Batteries

Free Electrify America Charging for BMW Drivers, New Electric Jaguar Platform — EV News Today

Published

It’s time for another roundup of EV news releases from the past day or so. Check out the hot EV news below. We’ve also got stories on sustainable tires, a solar trailer, and climate change.

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

All public transportation buses purchased in Israel starting in 2026 are to be electric buses

Kia sees big EV sales in UK in 2022

New Jaguar BEV platform — Panthera

Tesla FSD Beta 10.10 is here with the rolling-stop function disabled (release notes, 1st test videos)

EV Charging

BMW of North America and Electrify America announce collaboration providing two years complimentary 30-minute charging for BMW EV customers

New EV chargers coming to Alberta, New Brunswick, and Ontario

New EV chargers coming to Alberta

New EV chargers coming to Yukon

Batteries

JT Energy Systems builds 25MW battery storage system

Sustainable Tires

US tire manufacturers urge Congress to implement policies for more sustainable transportation and infrastructure (Letter to Nancy Pelosi — PDF)

Other

3 ways to reimagine public transport for people and the climate

US household air conditioning use could exceed electric capacity in next decade due to climate change

Implications of increasing household air conditioning use across the United States under a warming climate

Human-induced climate change impacts the highest reaches of the planet — Mount Everest

The Trailer-Watt® solar trailer, specs

 

 
