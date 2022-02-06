Connect with us

Image courtesy of Eneco/Albert Heijn.

Eneco Installing 240 EV Charging Connections, Spirit of Ecstasy Redesigned — EV News Today

It’s the weekend, so news releases aren’t exactly flying left and right. However, we do have some stories for our new daily news roundup. See below for some EV stories you might have missed.

Eneco to install 240 charging connections this year at Albert Heijn supermarkets in the Netherlands and Belgium

Scania supports Falkenklev Logistik’s ambitious project for a charging hub and solar park in southern Sweden, as it seeks to electrify its entire fleet

Bjørn Nyland’s BMW i4 M50 cold-weather range test

Fully Charged: BMW i4 — Just don’t call it a Tesla killer…

Spirit of Ecstasy redesigned for most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever

Verkor selects Dunkirk for its first Gigafactory

Batteries show the difficulties of being greener

How 3 cities can turn downed trees into revenue

A new report has found that stoves are constantly emitting fumes — warming the planet and endangering your health

Teen scientist finds low-tech way to recycle waterThe Grey Water Project

In case you missed it …

This 2011 commercial is still relevant:

 
