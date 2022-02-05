Connect with us

Volvo Cars and Northvolt accelerate shift to electrification
Image courtesy of Volvo Cars and Northvolt.

Volvo & Northvolt 3,000-Job Battery Plant, GM × Lightning eMotors, UK EV Sales — EV News Today

Published

It’s time for another roundup of EV news releases from the past day or so. Check out the hottest EV news below. We’ve also included a few solar power stories.

Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV will make its European debut at Mobile World Congress

Vauxhall named UK’s best-selling electric LCV manufacturer

Volvo & Northvolt accelerate shift to electrification with new 3,000-job battery plant in Gothenburg, Sweden

Lightning eMotors joins with General Motors to electrify medium-duty trucks

Ferry raises $4M in seed funding to make electric vehicles more accessible to US drivers and catalyze the digitization of the automotive industry

Zeroing in on zero-emission trucks (PDF)

NFI receives new order from NJ TRANSIT for eight zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ buses with options to purchase up to 75 more

Glencore & strategic partner Britishvolt strengthen relationship and agree to build battery recycling ecosystem in the UK

UK: January new car market gets electrified boost but headwinds constrain recovery

UK: LCV market declines in January but electric van uptake grows

Methane: Gas & Oil Leaks Exposed by European Sentinel-5P satellite

Discovery of Major Methane Leaks linked to the oil and gas sectors

A satellite finds massive methane leaks from gas pipelines

Biden says four more years of imported solar panel tariffs, but bifacial get free pass

CPUC delays California NEM 3.0 decision

Loan company CommonBond now offering solar financing options

 
