Volvo & Northvolt 3,000-Job Battery Plant, GM × Lightning eMotors, UK EV Sales — EV News Today

It’s time for another roundup of EV news releases from the past day or so. Check out the hottest EV news below. We’ve also included a few solar power stories.
EVs
Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV will make its European debut at Mobile World Congress
Vauxhall named UK’s best-selling electric LCV manufacturer
Volvo & Northvolt accelerate shift to electrification with new 3,000-job battery plant in Gothenburg, Sweden
Lightning eMotors joins with General Motors to electrify medium-duty trucks
Ferry raises $4M in seed funding to make electric vehicles more accessible to US drivers and catalyze the digitization of the automotive industry
Zeroing in on zero-emission trucks (PDF)
Electric Buses
NFI receives new order from NJ TRANSIT for eight zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ buses with options to purchase up to 75 more
Battery Recycling
Glencore & strategic partner Britishvolt strengthen relationship and agree to build battery recycling ecosystem in the UK
EV Registrations
UK: January new car market gets electrified boost but headwinds constrain recovery
UK: LCV market declines in January but electric van uptake grows
Methane: Gas & Oil Leaks Exposed by European Sentinel-5P satellite
Discovery of Major Methane Leaks linked to the oil and gas sectors
A satellite finds massive methane leaks from gas pipelines
Solar News
Biden says four more years of imported solar panel tariffs, but bifacial get free pass
CPUC delays California NEM 3.0 decision
Loan company CommonBond now offering solar financing options