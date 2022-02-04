Solar-Powered EV Chargers, EV News Today, EV Energy Independences, Biosphera Genesis Housing Module

There’s a plethora of electric vehicle news every day. To help get the news out, we’re now publishing a daily roundup of EV-related press releases (and some other press releases). Scroll down below to find various electric vehicle news updates from the past day or so.
EVs
Look behind the scenes at the production of the Audi e-tron in the world’s first premium segment factory to manufacture a mass production model on a carbon-neutral basis
Jaguar I-PACE now with new Premium Black Pack option and Amazon Alexa
Volvo Car UK launches its first Pure Electric Test Drive Hub at the Eden Project
Vauxhall Corsa-e helps Formula woman find future female racing stars
Ford begins 2022 with record electrified and SUV sales momentum; electrified vehicle sales expand at almost 4 times rate of overall industry segment
Public Solar-Powered EV Chargers
Wisconsin legislation would impose restrictions on public solar-powered EV chargers
Two Colorado companies want to make an affordable bidirectional EV charger for North America
PlugStar program continues to grow, expand
PowerGo and Spirii join forces to roll out large European fast-charging network
EV Energy Independence
F-150 Lightning power play: 1st electric truck to enhance your home energy independence
EV Battery News
FREYR Battery concludes frame agreements for more than 90% of its raw material requirements for initial plants in Mo i Rana
Scientific American: Recycled lithium-ion batteries can perform better than new ones
Ascend Elements to produce premium cathode active materials for Navitas Systems
CATL and TES sign strategic overseas agreement
e-Scooters
Spin celebrates one million shared e-scooter rides in the UK
Superpedestrian closes largest funding round at $125 million
Other EV News
Forth and Mobility Development launch national EV carsharing program
MINI Italy supports the Biosphera Genesis housing module project as part of the MINI Voices campaign