Solar-Powered EV Chargers, EV News Today, EV Energy Independences, Biosphera Genesis Housing Module

There’s a plethora of electric vehicle news every day. To help get the news out, we’re now publishing a daily roundup of EV-related press releases (and some other press releases). Scroll down below to find various electric vehicle news updates from the past day or so.

EVs

Look behind the scenes at the production of the Audi e-tron in the world’s first premium segment factory to manufacture a mass production model on a carbon-neutral basis

Jaguar I-PACE now with new Premium Black Pack option and Amazon Alexa

Volvo Car UK launches its first Pure Electric Test Drive Hub at the Eden Project

Vauxhall Corsa-e helps Formula woman find future female racing stars

Ford begins 2022 with record electrified and SUV sales momentum; electrified vehicle sales expand at almost 4 times rate of overall industry segment

Public Solar-Powered EV Chargers

Wisconsin legislation would impose restrictions on public solar-powered EV chargers

Two Colorado companies want to make an affordable bidirectional EV charger for North America

PlugStar program continues to grow, expand

PowerGo and Spirii join forces to roll out large European fast-charging network

EV Energy Independence

F-150 Lightning power play: 1st electric truck to enhance your home energy independence

F-150 Lightning: intelligent backup power (YouTube)

EV Battery News

FREYR Battery concludes frame agreements for more than 90% of its raw material requirements for initial plants in Mo i Rana

Scientific American: Recycled lithium-ion batteries can perform better than new ones

Ascend Elements to produce premium cathode active materials for Navitas Systems

CATL and TES sign strategic overseas agreement

e-Scooters

Spin celebrates one million shared e-scooter rides in the UK

Superpedestrian closes largest funding round at $125 million

AI Autonomous Driving Technology

Momenta’s Momentous 2021

Other EV News

Forth and Mobility Development launch national EV carsharing program

MINI Italy supports the Biosphera Genesis housing module project as part of the MINI Voices campaign

