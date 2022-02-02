President Biden Hypes Ford & GM EVs, Ignores Tesla’s Clear Leadership

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called out President Biden for misleading Americans about EVs last week and to be honest, I support this. President Biden is literally treating the American public as if we are fools.

President Biden shared a video of himself and General Motors CEO Mary Barra while stating that GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles in America than ever before. That may be true, but there is an American company that has been producing far more EVs in the USA.

Starts with a T

Ends with an A

ESL in the middle — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Elon added that Biden is “treating the American public like fools,” and I agree.

What’s worse is that both GM and Ford are playing along. Although Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said he admired Tesla and Nio, he also said that Ford is “leading the EV revolution.” Making such claims is not only an outright lie, but is manipulation.

Biden is treating the American public like fools — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

In my opinion, President Biden has allowed his political alliances to get in the way of actually doing something to stop or at least slow down the climate crisis. He’s putting on a show with GM and Ford for the American people in hopes of distracting from the fact that, again, in my opinion, they aren’t really doing much more than hyping each other up.

Tesla is clearly leading the EV revolution. Seeing companies scramble to take credit for Tesla’s work while not even acknowledging Tesla and actively manipulating the public into thinking Tesla hasn’t done the hard work is wrong and disheartening. Not only that, but GM has actively fought EV progress.

At the end of the day, you’re probably thinking, what does it matter as long as we make more EVs and make them popular? I’ll tell you why it matters. Integrity. Truth. Honesty. All of these are important.

If they lie about who leads EVs, what else are they lying about?

As my editor, Zach Shahan, says, “Aside from anything else, it’s political malpractice. It is almost definitely hurting Joe Biden more than anyone else.”

I’m calling on both Ford and GM to do the right thing here. Until the number of EVs you sell are higher than the number of ICE vehicles you’re selling, you’re not leading the EV revolution and you know it. Do the right think and admit that publicly.

