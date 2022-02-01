Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Factory in Germany - Giga Berlin

Cars

Tesla Factory in Berlin Nears Production — What About Australia?

Published

We have been holding our breath for a few months now, waiting for the Tesla factory in Germany (“Giga Berlin“) to begin production. Surely it has to be soon, but what are the implications for Australia and those waiting for a new Tesla Model 3 or Model Y? Will it make any difference at all when you consider that Australia’s cars are coming from the Tesla factory in Shanghai?

Here are some musings from me. At the moment, Tesla is supplying cars (both Model 3 and Model Y) to Europe from Shanghai. As the German Tesla factory is expected to start production of the Model Y as it ramps up, there may be an excess of vehicles at Shanghai looking for a home closer to home. As more of Europe’s needs are met with production from Shanghai, Australia may receive more Teslas. Will the demand hold? I expect so. (Other Chinese carmakers might be a wild card here.)

What of the implications for other carmakers in Europe? Will it mean Volkswagen will have some spare Škoda ENYAQs or VW ID.4s? Will Stellantis send us the Peugeot e-2008? And what of Ford — will it be able to free up some production and send us a right-hand-drive Ford Mustang Mach-E?

There is some speculation about how fast the Australian public will accept electric vehicles, and still some uncertainty about how an EV would cope traversing our wide, brown land. Some commentators think that the vertical section of the S curve of new technology penetration is a long way off. Some say we might reach 4% of new vehicle sales by the end of 2022. I believe it will be more than 6%.

Many European countries were at 3% only a few years ago and now are over 20%. BloombergNEF talks of peak oil demand. Shell and BP are pivoting towards being energy companies rather than oil companies. Electric car high-speed charging is becoming profitable. Who would have thought a decade ago that diesel would be in rapid decline?

Perhaps I should get a sandwich board, but not one that says “The end is nigh!” Rather, it should say: “The beginning has begun and the future is electric!” and more Tesla factory construction surely just means that more electric cars are coming. For those of you who can’t wait, here is the new Tesla factory, as it was a few days ago.

German Tesla Factory (Giga Berlin)

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Can’t Offer Pennsylvania Residents State Inspection Because They Don’t Have Emissions Testing Equipment

Tesla can’t offer Pennsylvania residents state inspections because Tesla doesn’t have emissions testing equipment. In the tweet below by @JeffTutorials, he addressed the silliness...

3 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Superchargers Are Now Open to All EVs (in Europe)

Tesla has expanded access to its network of Superchargers to all EV drivers in parts of Norway and France.

6 hours ago
Tesla Model 3 gathering Tesla Model 3 gathering

Cars

Tesla Model 3 Nearly Outsells the Toyota Camry (in Australia)

The Tesla Model 3 didn't just outsell every other electric car in Australia last year, it outsold lots of conventional cars as well.

16 hours ago

Cars

Tesla #1 In World EV Sales In 2021

Tesla wins its 4th title as top selling EV manufacturer. Top Auto Brands in EV Sales High-tide mode Tesla managed to win another monthly...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.