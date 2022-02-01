Connect with us

Priority Current e-bike range extender dual battery
Priority Current e-bike range extender dual battery, image courtesy of Priority

Bicycles

Priority’s Current Battery Extender Enables Up To 100 Miles Of E-Bike Joy Per Charge

Published

The Priority Current is one of our favorite e-bikes here at CleanTechnica because of its high quality and low maintenance build. We didn’t think it was possible, but the brilliant minds over at Priority Bicycles just dropped a new product that promises to make the Current a bit more fun, if that’s even possible.

Not satisfied with the 20-50 miles of range per charge, Priority Bicycles dropped a new Battery Extender that doubles the range of the bike. That translates to a staggering 40-100 miles of range per charge. That’s right, up to 100 miles of electrified pedal-powered adventures per charge!! In our testing of the current, we were easily able to hit 45-55 miles of range per charge, even with a heavier than average rider (205 lb), in less than average conditioning, with a significant amount of elevation gain.

Image courtesy of Priority Bicycles

The new Priority Battery Extender accomplishes this feat by integrating a second battery into a rear rack. The installation video shows a rather straightforward process that anyone capable of following instructions should be able to tackle with a few basic tools and 15 minutes to spare.

The result is a fully integrated, factory approved dual battery system that adds flexibility and range to what was already a fantastic electric bike. Because they chose to install the second battery under the rack, the Battery Extender also adds all the benefits of a rear rack to the bike.

For days when you don’t need the extra range and don’t want to carry the extra weight around, you can simply unlock the extra battery and pull it off the bike. Easy-peasy. We expect the kit to tip the scales somewhere around 10 pounds, but we’ll have to wait to see if we can get a review unit to confirm that number.

Screenshot from installation video

Overall, the kit looks extremely well thought out and makes it easy to double up the range of what was already an extremely functional, capable electric bike. My mind is already starting to whir with ideas to take the Current even farther with this new battery pack.

The Priority Battery Extender for the Current isn’t cheap at $799, but it is in line with the pricing of the bike, at $3,299. For that price, you get an extra battery pack, a rear rack, another battery mount, and all the wiring to integrate it seamlessly into the bike with support from the manufacturer. That’s a pretty sweet deal and something we haven’t seen from any other e-bike companies.

We’re hoping to get one of these bad boys to review for ourselves, but until then, you can head over to the Priority Bicycles website for more information or to order one.

 
I'm a tech geek passionately in search of actionable ways to reduce the negative impact my life has on the planet, save money and reduce stress. Live intentionally, make conscious decisions, love more, act responsibly, play. The more you know, the less you need. As an activist investor, Kyle owns long term holdings in BYD, SolarEdge, and Tesla.

