EV Market Share Reaches 2.4% in Australia, Tesla Leads EV Sales

Tesla was the highest-selling EV brand in Australia in 2021 as the nation saw a significant increase in EV sales. The number of new electric vehicles in Australia tripled last year, with Tesla far in the lead, The Guardian has reported. After years of sluggish sales, government incentives have helped support the growing rise of EV sales. Last year, Australia recorded a total of 24,078 EV sales, which is up strongly from the 6,900 sold in 2020. EVs now make up 2.39% of the new car market.

The Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling electric car. Tesla sold 15,054 EVs in total in Australia in 2021, which accounted for 62.5% of all EVs sold. Following Tesla, the MG ZS had 1,388 EV sales, and the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV had 592 sales.

Behyad Jafari, CEO of the Electric Vehicle Council, told The Guardian that the sales figures are a representation of a milestone in a market where EV sales have lagged for years due to mixed signals from the government, especially when compared with other parts of the world.

“We’ve been waiting for quite a few years to hit the 1% mark, so to skip that and go straight to 2% is a big deal.”

Jafari added that the boost could be attributed to the mix of supportive policies that were introduced by various states and territories. These policies are designed to support EV uptake and include stamp duty waivers and rebates. There has been significant growth in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria, but the most notable growth is in the Australian Capital Territory, which has introduced some of the most generous policies in Australia. The Australian Capital Territory outperformed every other jurisdiction with a market share of 5.85%, the article noted.

Although this is great news, there’s always room for improvement, and Jafari touched upon that as well.

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be up to 20% already,” Jafari said. “We have a federal government talking about hitting those targets by 2030 when really we could be there today. It’s just a matter of them doing their jobs.”

This Was Foreseen

In June 2021, Nash of “Tesla in the Gong” shared the below video and explained in detail how his state, New South Wales, had proposed a new EV strategy and what it could mean for his community. His video explored the rebates for new EV purchases, addressed frequently asked questions, and covered the importance of phasing out the stamp duty for EV purchases. I actually reported on his video in June 2021.

