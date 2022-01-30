Connect with us

Photo courtesy of Bentley.

Cars

Bentley To Produce 1st EV In UK

Published

Bentley has committed £2.5 billion to sustainability investments over the next 10 years and has also secured a UK production site for its first-ever battery-powered electric vehicle.

The company said that this is where all of its models are built. Bentley noted that it has 4,000 employees working at its factory. Bentley’s new electric vehicle is slated to roll off of the production line sometime in 2025. Bentley also stated that this is a critical step in its “Beyond100” strategy, which is a plan it launched in 2020 to ensure it becomes exclusively electric and end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030.

The investment will also help the company transform its entire product portfolio and the Crewe Campus by adding a greenfield facility into its manufacturing facility.  Bentley Chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark spoke of the Beyond100 plan, the company’s history, and the plan to become the benchmark for luxury, sustainable cars, and its entire operations.

“Beyond100 is the boldest plan in Bentley’s illustrious history, and in the luxury segment. It’s an ambitious and credible roadmap to carbon neutrality of our total business system, including the shift to 100 percent BEV in just eight years.

“Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations. Securing production of our first BEV in Crewe is a milestone moment for Bentley, and the UK, as we plan for a long-term sustainable future in Crewe.”

Peter Bosch, Board Member for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors, shared:

“Today is arguably the most important day in Bentley’s modern history and is a testament to the hard work and skill of our colleagues in Crewe. The journey really does start now. We are already marking the pinnacle in luxury car production and have already transformed our factory to become carbon neutral, with industry-leading environmental credentials. With our new ‘Dream Factory’ concept, we now go to zero also with water, waste, and other environmental impacts until 2030. Unique craftsmanship, customer interaction, and employee experience will be enhanced by digital tech, higher flexibility, and new ways of personalization. We will develop the best of Crewe into the future benchmark of luxury car manufacturing.”

 
Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

