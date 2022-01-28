Tesla Will Support FSD Licensing For Other Manufacturers

Connect with us

Tesla will support Full Self Driving licensing by other manufacturers, Elon Musk said on Twitter. This is something that I suspected would happen once FSD is fully solved and Tesla has reached either Level 4 or Level 5 autonomy. It actually makes sense from a financial standpoint for Tesla to license it to other manufacturers. Licensing FSD would become another stream of income for the company.

Elon’s response on this topic was to Solving The Money Problem’s Steven Mark Ryan. Ryan’s initial thread addressed the reactions of the media and analysts to Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings call.

Ryan noted that, in a nutshell, the reaction was that Elon promised big product updates, but that Tesla was prioritizing the Optimus Bot and that FSD would probably be solved this year. It seems that analysts and some of those in the media don’t see the value in the Optimus bot or FSD. Of course, many hardcore Tesla critics believe FSD is vaporware. I agree with Ryan’s take. Extreme critics refuse to acknowledge or at least try to understand the value of Tesla’s FSD. They seem to be in their own little box and unable to look past the present moment and see the future.

Elon responded as well adding that he thinks it would take five or more years before another company besides Tesla would be able to solve FSD. Ryan agreed, adding that many will come to the realization that Tesla’s lead is impossible to catch up to and would rather license FSD.

“After all, when Tesla has data showing FSD is 2x, 5x, 10x safer than human and second place isn’t even at human-level…. is licensing FSD really a choice or an obligation?”

Although Sawyer’s tweet above gave me a little giggle, I wouldn’t be surprised if this happened and then GM either takes credit or is given credit by bought and paid for politicians for the software it licenses.

Licensing FSD To Other Manufactures

One thing to note here is that Elon didn’t say auto manufacturers — just manufacturers. Although it’s wise to assume he had auto manufacturers in mind, once perfected, this technology can be implemented in all types of machines — from cars to actual robots.

This would translate into massive profits for Tesla — something that many critics said Tesla would never achieve. I remember those days of bankruptcy predictions, and soon the days of “FSD is vaporware” will be behind us as well.

Tesla’s achievements are not just ahead of its competitors, but it’s so novel and game-changing that it will actually reshape the world we live in and how we interact with the world. Here’s more of what Elon said during the Q4 2021 earnings call:

“We think full self-driving will become the most important source of profitability for Tesla. It’s — actually, if you run the numbers on robotaxis, it’s kind of nutty — it’s nutty good from a financial standpoint.

“And I think we are completely confident at this point that it will be achieved. And my personal guess is that we’ll achieve full self-driving this year, yeah, with data safety level significantly greater than the present. So it’s — you know, the cars in the fleet essentially becoming self-driving by a software update, I think, might end up being the biggest increase in asset value of any asset class in history. We shall see.

“It would also have a profound impact on improving safety and on accelerating the world toward sustainable energy through vastly better asset utilization.”

 
is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

