Lamborghini Announces Plans For First EV

Lamborghini CEO Winkelman recently said that the company’s first electric vehicle will arrive in 2028. In an interview with Autocar Magazine, Winkelmann confirmed that Lamborghini’s first all-electric model will arrive in 2028. He added that it will be a four-seat crossover.

Following the crossover, Lamborghini will release its all-electric second-generation Urus SUV. The article noted that it was well known that the company was planning a 2+2 seating configuration for its first electric vehicle and Winkelmann shared more details on the positioning, which will be completely different from any other model Lamborghini has launched previously. Winkelmann told Autocar:

“When it comes to the first full-electric car, it’s clear that our approach is clear and prudent.

“Clear because we say: ‘Yes, electrification is part of our future’. And prudent because we say: ‘It’s a completely new car: the fourth model. It’s a segment we haven’t been in for decades, if we speak about a 2+2 or four-seater, maybe also high from the ground, with more ground clearance.'”

Autocar noted that the comment suggested that the brand’s first EV will be similar to that of a Bentley, which sits higher off the ground than a saloon or grand tourer.

“There will be more ground clearance than a normal car, that’s the idea, but there isn’t a clear decision taken so far, and therefore it’s a bit early to discuss this in-depth.”

The company is committed to its supercar offering and plans to usher in hybridized successors to the Aventador and Huracán within the next couple of years.

Lamborghini makes beautiful cars, and its move toward going fully electric is an important one, a good thing. It’s important for high-quality brands of all sorts to embrace the idea of cleaner products that will help our world by not contributing to greenhouse gases. Although 2028 sounds so far away, it’s better than never.

