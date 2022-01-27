EV Evangelism & Evolution in Kentucky & Beyond

How do you stimulate EV adoption in rural America? How do you best implement EV charging infrastructure in rural states? How has the EV market changed in recent years in towns and small cities? How will it change in the next couple of years? One of the best people to lob these questions at is Stu Ungar of Evolve KY, so I did so. In this episode of Cleantech Talk, I talked with Stu about those matters, his work at Evolve KY, and more. Listen via the embedded Spotify player below or on Anchor, Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket, Podbean, Radio Public, SoundCloud, Spotify, or Stitcher.

You can also listen to Stu on the Stu’s EV Universe podcast.

