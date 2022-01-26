Tesla Q4 Shareholder Conference Call — Watch & Listen Here

It’s time for another Tesla shareholder conference call. Well, almost time. The Tesla Q4 2021 shareholder conference call takes place today at 2:30 pm PT (5:30 pm ET / 23:30 CET). Being the 4th quarter call, Tesla will also report financial results across the whole year. Without a doubt, we think that the best place to listen to or watch the quarterly Tesla conference call is on the CleanTechnica YouTube channel, since we include a wealth of information about the analysts asking the questions, transcribe the questions live to make the Q&A easier to follow, and highlight who from Tesla is talking throughout the livestream. To watch with us, just click play on this YouTube video when the call is set to start:

You can also set a reminder by clicking the bell icon button right now. When we start the livestream, you will get a notification on your phone or perhaps computer.

For more preparation for the call, I recommend reading this article by Vijay Govindan: “Tesla’s Q4 2021 Revenue Should Exceed 17 Dow Components.”

