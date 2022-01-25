FedEx Express is now testing electric vehicles in India as part of its global goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040, FedEx has announced.

The trial is slated to end in a month in Bangalore and will test the vehicle technology within FedExExpress operations. The company will assess the EVs’ operational effectiveness on a standard route that is fully loaded with packages. After the trial ends, the company will extend the trial to Delhi following positive results.

Due to the growth of rapid-e-commerce, FedEx noted that each new EV added to the delivery fleet in India could lower the fuel consumption and emissions equivalent to five passenger cars.

FedEx Express Vice President of India Operations, Mohamad Sayegh shared thoughts about the mission, responsibility, and the EV trials in India.

“FedEx has a mission to connect the world responsibly and resourcefully, and I’m incredibly pleased to announce the launch of our electric vehicle trial in India, which is in line with our global goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

“With the growth of e-commerce in India, we’re constantly looking for ways to support this momentum while reducing environmental impact. The commencement of EV trials brings us one step closer to this vision.

“The trial is a critical part of the integration of electric vehicle technology across our operations. Finding the right technology to serve our business, our customers, and our team members will play a key role in the successful integration of electric vehicles into the FedEx Express fleet.”

In its press release, FedEx emphasized the importance of vehicle electrification as a key area of its journey toward becoming carbon neutral. By 2040, FedEx intends for its entire global parcel pickup and delivery fleet to be zero-emissions EVs.

It’s approaching the goal through phased programs aimed at replacing existing vehicles. By 2025, FedEx hopes to have 50% of its global vehicle purchases be EVs and 100% of the fleet electric by 2030.

