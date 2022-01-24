Connect with us

This Guy Thinks 270 Horsepower Is Too Much In A 1991 VW Golf

Published

Volkswagen has been criticized for sending unfinished electric cars on to the streets of Denmark in order to save billions in climate fines from the EU, leaving buyers of Volkswagen’s major electric car venture, the ID.3, experiencing massive problems with the vehicle. I’m sure VW will sort this out soon enough — you really can’t blame legacy to be in a hurry — and while your ID.3 is in the shop, why not have a spare 1991 Golf Mk2 “GTI” at hand? Electric of course!

The small UK-based EV conversion shop eDub Services recently announced it is taking orders of its electric Golf Mk2 which is now hitting the road, and I recently gave you a heads-up on the process. Now, the man behind the build, Kit Lacey, gives us a ride and a thorough rundown of what goes into this build. He’s so scared of the car now that it has 270 horsepower, so luckily it can be tuned down a notch, and in his own opinion, 160 bhp is adequate.

Having owned a Golf Mk2 diesel myself, I asked Kit whether he would also take orders for cars outside the UK with left-hand steering? To which he answered: “Yes! We’d love too. Let us know your ETA and we’ll pop the kettle on!”

Future builds of this model will feature the Model 3 rear drive unit, which will have several advantages that Kit covers in the video. I sure am tempted. However, it seems the UK has quickly become very pro-conversion compared to Denmark, where I ran into a wall of bureaucracy when I tried to convert an oldie myself.

 
Written By

Jesper had his perspective on the world expanded vastly after having attended primary school in rural Africa in the early 1980s. And while educated a computer programmer and laboratory technician, working with computers and lab-robots at the institute of forensic medicine in Aarhus, Denmark, he never forgets what life is like having nothing. Thus it became obvious for him that technological advancement is necessary for the prosperity of all humankind, sharing this one vessel we call planet earth. However, technology has to be smart, clean, sustainable, widely accessible, and democratic in order to change the world for the better. Writing about clean energy, electric transportation, energy poverty, and related issues, he gets the message through to anyone who wants to know better. Jesper is founder of Lifelike.dk and a long-term investor in Tesla, Ørsted, and Vestas.

