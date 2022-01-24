Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Redwood Materials To Launch Anode Copper Foil Production

Published

Redwood Materials is planning to start up its anode copper foil production facility in the first half of this year and start shipping to customers, the company reports. Earlier this month, Redwood also announced that Panasonic would begin including its copper foil that is produced from recycled materials in new battery production at Giga Nevada.

“This will be the first time batteries will be recycled, remanufactured, and returned to the same factory in a closed-loop,” Redwood tweeted. You can read more about that here.

In an update on the website, Redwood Materials also stated that Panasonic would be its first partner to source Redwood’s copper foil.

“Panasonic will be the first partners who expect to source Redwood’s copper foil. Our partnership with Panasonic began in 2019 and since, we’ve been recycling all Panasonic’s manufacturing scrap from the Tesla Gigafactory. That very same material will now be recycled, and the copper contained will be remanufactured into anode foil and returned to Panasonic at the Gigafactory, just a few miles down the road. This will mark the first time batteries will be recycled, remanufactured, and then returned to the same factory in a fully closed loop!”

Redwood also said that it expects to invest $1 billion in Northern Nevada over the coming years as part of its copper foil facility and expanded recycling operations. It plans to hire over 500 people at its Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center Site and is still actively looking for another battery materials campus that will be focused on cathode production. When they choose the site, Redwood will spend over $2 billion and scale cathode production to 500 GWh or five million electric vehicles by 2030. You can read more here. If you would like to work with them, you can browse job listings here.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Battery Resourcers Recycling Facility Will Open In August

The largest battery recycling facility in America is coming to Georgia in August.

January 17, 2022

Batteries

Stelco Will Recycle EV Batteries At Its Ontario Factory

Stelco, a Canadian steel company, has announced plans to recycle end-of-life EV and lithium-ion batteries at its factory in Ontario. Stelco will be using...

January 16, 2022
Redwood Materials home page Redwood Materials home page

Batteries

Panasonic Will Begin Using Recycled Battery Components From Redwood Materials This Year

Panasonic will begin using recycled copper foil from Redwood Materials by the end of this year.

January 6, 2022
Proterra battery manufacturing Proterra battery manufacturing

Batteries

Battery Recycling — A Fledgling Industry In Australia

In conversations with car people, one of the first questions I get asked is — how fast can it go? But when I am...

December 29, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.