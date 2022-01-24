Redwood Materials To Launch Anode Copper Foil Production

Redwood Materials is planning to start up its anode copper foil production facility in the first half of this year and start shipping to customers, the company reports. Earlier this month, Redwood also announced that Panasonic would begin including its copper foil that is produced from recycled materials in new battery production at Giga Nevada.

“This will be the first time batteries will be recycled, remanufactured, and returned to the same factory in a closed-loop,” Redwood tweeted. You can read more about that here.

In an update on the website, Redwood Materials also stated that Panasonic would be its first partner to source Redwood’s copper foil.

“Panasonic will be the first partners who expect to source Redwood’s copper foil. Our partnership with Panasonic began in 2019 and since, we’ve been recycling all Panasonic’s manufacturing scrap from the Tesla Gigafactory. That very same material will now be recycled, and the copper contained will be remanufactured into anode foil and returned to Panasonic at the Gigafactory, just a few miles down the road. This will mark the first time batteries will be recycled, remanufactured, and then returned to the same factory in a fully closed loop!”

Redwood also said that it expects to invest $1 billion in Northern Nevada over the coming years as part of its copper foil facility and expanded recycling operations. It plans to hire over 500 people at its Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center Site and is still actively looking for another battery materials campus that will be focused on cathode production. When they choose the site, Redwood will spend over $2 billion and scale cathode production to 500 GWh or five million electric vehicles by 2030. You can read more here. If you would like to work with them, you can browse job listings here.

