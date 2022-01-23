VETERIA21 Project Will Transform Thermoplastics For Use In EV Battery Casings

The VETERIA21, which is being developed by AIMPLAS, a plastics technology company located in Spain, is focusing on advanced manufacturing processes to obtain sustainable materials for the electric vehicle industry. The goal is to reduce the weight in electric vehicles, starting with battery casings.

Composites World noted that the VETERIA21 project, which was funded by the Valencian Regional Government’s Ministry of Innovation, Universities, Science and implemented by AIMPLAS, will develop new and efficient transformation processes for thermoplastic composites to improve their properties. The overall goal is to replace the metals in electric vehicle battery casings.

AIMPLAS noted that the primary goal of the project is to “optimize the transformation processes of thermoplastic composites in order to improve their properties and be able to carry out the substitution of metals in electric vehicle battery casings without losing sight of the sustainability and circularity of the new solutions.”

One of the key problems that need to be solved is weight reduction in the automotive sector. This complies with regulations for reducing consumption and pollution emissions while accelerating the switch to EVs from ICE.

AIMPLAS noted that to make this happen at a faster pace, an alternative is to reduce the proportion of metallic materials that have an increase in the proportion of light alloys, polymeric materials, composite materials, and hybrid metal-composite, or metal-plastic structures.

Begoña Galindo, Aimplas Sustainable and Future Mobility Group Leader, explained to Composites World, “In general, 73% of vehicle weight corresponds to the metal components. Thermoset composites are therefore a lightweight alternative for battery casings. However, their recyclability and production rate work against them. For this reason, thermoplastic composites represent a good alternative

The article also noted that thermoplastic composites have become a trend for vehicle weight reduction and some of the reasons for that besides their reduced weight are mechanical resistance, the ability to adapt to different manufacturing processes, and easy recyclability. You can read the full article here.

Advertisement