Large Corporations Present EV Blueprint To Top Auto Manufacturers

Members of the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance have presented a roadmap for developing the types of EVs that companies plan to buy in the US over the next five years to top automotive manufacturers, Ceres, a nonprofit that works with capital market leaders to solve sustainability challenges has announced. Some of the auto manufacturers included Volvo, General Motors, Daimler, and Toyota, and the recommendations are based on a new analysis of the aggregate results of an internal Alliance survey by Ceres.

The survey found that Alliance members who participated collectively plan to acquire around 333,000 EVs — sedans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and box trucks. Ceres noted that members of the Alliance, which include Amazon, Best Buy, and DHL, collectively own, lease, or operate around 1.3 million on-road vehicles in the US, so it would benefit auto manufacturers that want to be competitive in the EV markets to pay attention.

Sara Forni, director of clean vehicles at Ceres, said:

“Automakers are already moving toward electric vehicles, but by establishing clear lines of communication between manufacturers and major consumers, we can accelerate that transition to the point where we’re meeting critical climate goals as well as fleets’ operational needs.

“This survey leaves no doubt that if manufacturers want to remain relevant over the next decade, they must prioritize developing specific electric vehicles to meet key commercial use cases, while also working to fulfill niche needs as the industry grows. Alliance members recognize that the future is electric. By speaking with a common voice, they demonstrate the power of collective action to steer and speed the transition to electrified transportation.”

Quick Look At The Ceres Survey Analysis

A quick look at the analysis, which can be found here, includes battery preference, charging location flexibility, sedans, and desired vehicle specifications. A total of 24 members of the Alliance took the survey, and some key points from the analysis include:

Significant Commercial EV Demand.

Willingness To Switch Brands.

Preference for Battery Electric Vehicles.

Predominately Private Charging Strategy — But Public Charging Still Essential.

Charging Needs.

Light-Duty Vehicle Needs.

Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Needs.

A total of 19 Alliance members have plans to procure zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Cargo vans are the most common type chosen for the planned procurement, with battery electric vehicles being the preference over plugin-hybrid electric vehicles or fuel cell electric vehicles. Respondents stated that the majority of utility and service truck procurements would be best served by PHEVs, especially for emergency response situations. The full analysis also outlines a roadmap for vehicle manufacturers to meet the needs of major companies that are making zero-emissions vehicles a high priority.

