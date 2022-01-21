Heartwarming Video: Contact Tracer Wins A Tesla

This is a heartwarming video of a contract tracer who won a Tesla last week. His reaction was filmed by his coworkers and reported on by Boston.com. Grab some tissue because if I had tears while writing this, you might also be moved.

A contact tracer in Massachusetts, Kendy Valbrun, replied in tears that he had never won anything like this in his life when finding out that he had won a Tesla, Boston.com reported. Valbrun works for Healthcare IT Leaders and his co-workers captured his reaction in the video below.

The video started out with a recorded video call with Valbrun and two fellow contact tracers. One of the employees, who was later addressed as Alex in the video, I assume is a supervisor. The video seemed like a typical employee meeting that turned to the topic of the Tesla giveaway.

Alex explained that there were a lot of entries into the contest, but while he had Valbrun on the call, he was willing to share with him who won.

“Everybody’s been pretty excited about this Tesla contest. So I’ll send out an update on that on Monday and look for that in your email. But I do have you on the phone. I mean, I’m glad to tell you who won today if you’re interested.”

Valbrun said yes and Alex continued:

“It’s you. You won the Tesla.

“We’re giving you a Tesla!”

His reaction to the news was pure emotion. You can hear his tears of joy as his supervisor said, “Kendy, we’re so happy for you. We’re so proud of you. We’re thrilled that you work with us and for Healthcare IT Leaders. I’m so happy for you.”

Valbrun’s fiancee, who also works with Healthcare IT Leaders, was there and was equally excited about the news.

“I never win anything like this in my life so this is shocking,” Valbrun said.

Boston.com added that Valbrun and other employees were trying to win a Tesla for referring the most new employees to the company. The article also shared a bit of Valbrun’s history and responsibilities. As a contact tracer, he has to speak with people infected with Covid-19 and their close contacts in order to give them health and safety information. His inspiration for joining the company was his mother, who fought Covid-19 and won.

“My mom, who’s 68 years old, was in and out of the hospital with COVID. Then, in January 2021, she went into cardiac arrest. But, thank god, we still have her with us today. She is the reason why I wanted to do this, so I can reach out to as many people as I can to give them the information they need.”

You can watch the heartwarming video here.

Advertisement