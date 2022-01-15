Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Tesla Adds Model Y Structural Battery Pack Details In Updated Owner’s Manual

Published

Tesla has included a direct reference to the Model Y structural battery pack in an update to its Model Y owner’s manual. The document noted that new Model Ys equipped with structural batteries have lift points that differ slightly. In the manual note, Tesla encouraged owners to check the vehicle itself for the exact location of lift points in Model Ys that are equipped with a structural battery pack, and included the following illustration which showed where the Model Y’s lift points are in the updated version.

Tesla’s structural batteries are important because they have dual use. During Tesla’s Battery Day event in 2020, Elon Musk shared a bit about how Tesla was inspired to design the structural battery.

“You’re basically making the front and rear of the car is a single piece and that then interfaces to what we call it, the structural battery. Where the battery for the first time will have dual use. The battery will both have the use as an energy device and as structure. This is absolutely the way things are done. In the early days of aircraft, they would carry the fuel tanks as cargo. So the fuel tanks actually were quite difficult to carry.

“They’re basically worse than cargo, you had to add to the kind of bolt them down. It was very difficult. And then somebody said, “Hey, what if we just make the fuel tank in wing shape?” So all modern airplanes, your wing is just a fuel tank in wing shape. This is absolutely the way to do it. And then the fuel tanks serves this dual structure, and it’s no longer cargo. It’s fundamental to the structure of the aircraft. This was a major breakthrough. We’re doing the same for cars.”

He further explained that Tesla also saved more mass in the battery since the non-cell portions have a negative mass, which improves the mass efficiency of the battery. The structural batteries are built into the structural platform of the vehicle and would also reinforce its body and chassis.

This bit of news shows that Tesla could be rolling out new structural batteries in the Model Y any day — perhaps made-in-Texas Model Ys.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

driving an EV driving an EV

Cars

What I’ve Learned From Driving An EV

An article from a London-based new EV owner showed the confusion and tension that can arise from feeling clueless about driving a computer on...

17 mins ago

Batteries

Tesla & Chinese EV Makers Putting Lot of Weight on These Low-Cost EV Batteries

Electric vehicles often differ based on different battery technologies. US-based electric automaker Tesla has set the trend for years. According to Yang Jie at...

9 hours ago

Clean Transport

What’s the Latest with Tesla’s Cybertruck?

Where’s Cybertruck? According to The Verge, “reference to a 2022 production schedule was scrubbed” from Tesla’s website. Nevertheless, Elon Musk promised to share a “product roadmap update”...

12 hours ago

Cars

Frozen Front Flap Leads To Cold Cabins For Teslas With Heat Pumps

Some Tesla drivers are having cabin heating issues in very cold weather. Help is on the way.

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.