Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Cupra

Cars

Australia To Get The Cupra Born

Published

Like Americans, Australians are keen to get into affordable electric cars. However, we keep getting offered ones that are a little rich for our blood, a little expensive for our wallets. The latest is the Cupra Born, which I am sure will sell well at between AUS$50,000–$60,000 because it is a very exciting machine. The impulse of the electric era indeed.

Cupra, an offshoot of SEAT, is owned by Volkswagen Group and has been described as sizzling, sporty, and sexy. Those are not words you would ascribe to the solid German made VW, but very appropriate to the Spanish SEAT.

Image courtesy of Cupra.

Although currently being tested in Australia, customers will probably not be able to get their hands on one until late 2022 or early 2023. 

The Cupra Born is based on the Volkswagen ID.3, which is extremely popular in Europe and also sells fairly well in China. The Born is the very first Cupra EV and seen as a rival to the Nissan Leaf e+. 

“The Born will look and drive sportier than the ID.3, though, with the battery packs coming in either 58kWh (just over 400km of range) or 77kWh (just over 500km of range) versions. The former has an optional e-boost package available that lifts the output of the rear-mounted motor to 170kW — a 20kW improvement on the ID.3 that has the Born hitting 100km/h from a standstill in 6.6 seconds (for comparison, the VW Golf GTI hot hatch does the same in 6.3 seconds),” Carsguide writes.

“Keeping with the eco-friendly theme, the standard seats in the Born are covered in Seaqual (a material made from recycled plastic retrieved from the sea, rather than being the working title for the movie Aquaman 2).”

In time, I am sure that this car will be opening wallets and turning heads as it races down Australian roads.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

The Conundrum of High-Rise EV Charging & A Simple Solution

My friend Shirley is the chairperson of the body corporate in an apartment building by the sea, just north of Brisbane. She is still...

2 days ago
blue tongue lizard Australia blue tongue lizard Australia

Batteries

Creating A Microclimate To Fight Climate Change

In 1982, when David and Margery bought their little house in an ex-public housing estate, they could look out of their bedroom windows and...

2 days ago

Batteries

Automakers Taking (Another) Page From Tesla’s Book

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris In the early days of industrialization, most manufacturing companies were vertically integrated. Automakers such as Ford owned mines and...

3 days ago
Tesla Model 3 gathering Tesla Model 3 gathering

Cars

Teslas Take Over The Burbs

A friend recently got her new red Tesla Model 3 and was so enthusiastic that it reignited my passion for the car. I thought...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.