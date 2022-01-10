Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Aviation

Start UK Rollout Of Zero-Emission Jets This Decade

UK domestic flights could be operated by electric and hydrogen aircraft as early as 2028, a new policy paper by Transport & Environment (T&E) finds.

Published

2022 is a crucial year in climate change policy terms for UK aviation. The UK government will consult and decide on both how to make the UK ETS net-zero compliant; what the specific details of the sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) mandate are; and lay out a final Jet Zero strategy.

In its new policy paper, T&E recommends the path forward to set UK aviation on a net zero trajectory. The recommendations include:

  • Zero emissions aircraft for domestic flights: there should be a progressive increase of the share of internal flights flown by electric and hydrogen aircraft from 2028 — so that polluting aircraft are banned from domestic routes from 2040. T&E recommends increasing public investment in ZEA, paid for by a tax on fossil kerosene.
  • Sustainable Aviation Fuels to power longer flights: Longer flights, for which zero emissions jets will not be feasible in the coming decades, should only fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2050, made from waste-based SAF and e-kerosene. Government policies should expressly encourage UK SAF production by providing loan guarantees for first-of-a-kind SAF plants, as well as implementing a SAF mandate on fuel suppliers.
  • Taxpayer money to support new technologies: To pay for the increase in investment in SAF and ZEA technology, a kerosene tax should be announced soon, to take effect from 2025.

Download the policy paper.

Intro originally published on Transport & Environment. Article below also courtesy of Transport & Environment.

Start UK roll-out of zero emission jets this decade says green think tank 

In Reducing UK’s Aviation Climate Impact, T&E recommends the path forward to set UK aviation on a net zero trajectory, which includes a ban on polluting aircraft for domestic routes in 2040 and a full replacement of fossil kerosene by 2050.

Zero emissions aircraft for domestic flights

Electric and hydrogen zero emissions aircraft (ZEA) are the cleanest option for domestic routes, which catered for 22.4 million passengers in the UK in 2019. T&E recommends increasing public investment in ZEA, paid for by a tax on fossil kerosene. Furthermore, there should be a progressive increase of the share of internal flights flown by electric and hydrogen aircraft from 2028 – culminating in polluting aircraft being banned from domestic routes from 2040.

Matt Finch, UK Policy Manager at T&E said: “A ban on conventional aircraft for domestic flights is necessary if the government wants to fulfill its Jet Zero ambitions. A 2040 deadline for polluting jets will help transform the UK into a global leader on zero-emissions aircraft. Electric and hydrogen aircraft should be supported with taxpayer money in the early years, before airlines are required to use them by law.”

Sustainable Aviation Fuels to power longer flights

Longer flights, for which zero emissions jets will not be feasible in the coming decades, should only fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2050, made from waste-based SAF and e-kerosene, T&E said. Government policies should expressly encourage UK SAF production by providing loan guarantees for first-of-a-kind SAF plants, as well as implementing a SAF mandate on fuel suppliers.

The UK government has committed to “enable the delivery of 10% SAF by 2030”. This quota should be carefully divided between e-kerosene and waste-based SAF. T&E suggests a ‘twin-track’ approach that requires a growing share of both technologies.

Taxpayer money to support new technologies

Both ZEA and SAF development are in their early stages, and therefore require large sums of taxpayer money to help them become mainstream. To pay for the increase in investment proposed above, a kerosene tax should be announced soon, to take effect from 2025. Contrary to popular belief, jet fuel can be taxed on a large proportion of flights.

“Today, any motorist filling up their car’s petrol tank pays more fuel duty than any British airline. It’s time to finally tax fossil kerosene and use a large portion of the income to set the industry on a realistic path to net zero,” concluded Matt Finch.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Volvo FH Electric semi Volvo FH Electric semi

Clean Transport

IKEA, Nestle, DHL, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Unilever, T&E: EU Road Tolls Reform Will Incentivise Switch to Cleaner Trucks

Ahead of a crucial vote to reform the Eurovignette tolling law, truckmakers, hauliers and retailers are asking MEPs for their support. In June 2021...

5 hours ago

Clean Transport

First Lithium Carbonate Produced From Mica

In what is believed to be a world first, we have produced lithium at pilot scale from the mica in granite at our new...

9 hours ago
heat pump Vattenfall Feenstra UK Netherlands heat pump Vattenfall Feenstra UK Netherlands

Buildings

Vattenfall Unleashes New Drop-In Heat Pump On Unsuspecting Gas Markets

A new air-to-air, high temperature heat pump adds more fuel to the climate action fire by replacing natural gas boilers on a drop-in basis.

10 hours ago

Cars

Germany’s Plugin EV Share At Record 36% In December

Germany, Europe’s largest auto market and the world’s 5th largest, saw plugin electric vehicle share hit a record of 35.7% in December, up from...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.