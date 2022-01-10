In 2021, Electric Vehicle Model In USA With Longest Range Was Rated 405 Miles On A Single Charge

When modern all-electric vehicles (EV) were introduced in model year (MY) 2011, there were four models available with ranges spanning from 63 to 94 miles, with a median range of 68 miles. Over time, the number of models and the ranges of EVs have increased. By MY 2021 the maximum range of an EV had more than quadrupled to 405 miles on a single charge, while the median range was 234.

Range of electric vehicles offered for sale in the USA, model years 2011–2021

Note: Range is based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fueleconomy.gov website, accessed November 4, 2021.

Fact #1220 Dataset

Courtesy of the Vehicle Technologies Office.

