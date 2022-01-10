Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Energy.Gov

Batteries

In 2021, Electric Vehicle Model In USA With Longest Range Was Rated 405 Miles On A Single Charge

Published

When modern all-electric vehicles (EV) were introduced in model year (MY) 2011, there were four models available with ranges spanning from 63 to 94 miles, with a median range of 68 miles. Over time, the number of models and the ranges of EVs have increased. By MY 2021 the maximum range of an EV had more than quadrupled to 405 miles on a single charge, while the median range was 234.

Range of electric vehicles offered for sale in the USA, model years 2011–2021

Note: Range is based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fueleconomy.gov website, accessed November 4, 2021.

Fact #1220 Dataset

Courtesy of the Vehicle Technologies Office.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Charting How Average Temperature Affects The Range Of A Tesla Model 3

Ever wonder which cities are best for getting the most range from an EV? Now we know.

July 7, 2021

Cars

The UK’s Cheapest Electric Vehicles & Fastest On Road Trips

Leasing Options, a leasing service that has been serving the UK for over 30 years, has shared its findings on the fastest and cheapest...

January 21, 2021

Cars

New US Electric Vehicles Now Have 250-Mile Median Driving Range

The median range of a new fully electric car in the United States is now at slightly more than 250 miles.

January 8, 2021

Uncategorized

Americans Are Strongly Interested In Electric Cars — Consumer Reports

The latest survey from Consumer Reports finds a third of Americans are considering an electric car the next time they purchase a new car....

December 18, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.