Volvo FH Electric semi
Volvo Trucks FH Electric. Image courtesy of Volvo Trucks

IKEA, Nestle, DHL, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Unilever, T&E: EU Road Tolls Reform Will Incentivise Switch to Cleaner Trucks

Ahead of a crucial vote to reform the Eurovignette tolling law, truckmakers, hauliers and retailers are asking MEPs for their support.

In June 2021 negotiators on behalf of the European Parliament and Council reached an agreement on revising the Eurovignette Directive on road tolling. The agreement has since been formally adopted by Council, and this Thursday (January 13), the Parliament’s transport committee will formally vote on the agreement before a plenary vote expected in mid-February.

In this letter, vehicle manufacturers and transport operators ask MEPs to adopt the agreement. They say that increasing their climate commitments requires planning and investment certainty for the most energy efficient technology. Varying truck tolls according to climate emissions is one of the best ways to achieve this, they write.

The signatories, which include T&E, Scania, Volvo, MAN, Deutsche Post DHL, Unilever, Nestle and IKEA, stress that this reform was first tabled in 2017. The transition to zero-emission vehicles cannot advance in a timely way without the legislative reform needed to deliver it, they write.

To find our more, download the letter.

Originally published on Transport & Environment.

 
