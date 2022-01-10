Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of British Lithium.

Clean Transport

First Lithium Carbonate Produced From Mica

Published

In what is believed to be a world first, we have produced lithium at pilot scale from the mica in granite at our new pilot plant near Roche.

Funded by Innovate UK, the pilot plant has taken just seven months to design and build and uses patented technology in a sustainable production process.

The pilot plant design is based on four years’ intensive research and development and is the latest milestone in British Lithium’s progress towards full operational status. All UK car manufacturing will convert to electric vehicles by 2030 and lithium carbonate is a key component in the batteries required to power them.

Our unique pilot plant approach incorporates all processing stages — from quarrying through to high purity lithium carbonate production. This includes crushing, grinding and beneficiating the ore, custom-built electric calcination at low temperatures, acid-free leaching and multiple purification steps that include ion-exchange.

“New processes are normally piloted during the definitive feasibility stage but, as lithium has never been produced commercially from mica before, de-risking our proprietary technology is an important step in developing our project,” said Chief Executive Andrew Smith.

“Doing it now allows us to operate in real world conditions using actual site water and locally sourced commercial reagents. We’re delighted with the rapid progress we’ve made, but there’s still a long road ahead in terms of refining and optimising the process.”

We will be manufacturing 5 kilograms of lithium carbonate per day from early this year in our pilot plant — enough to demonstrate its commercial value to customers. Once the process is fully developed, work will begin on building a full-scale plant.

“Our goal is to produce 21,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate each year,” said British Lithium chair Roderick Smith. “At the moment, we will be the only lithium producer in the world to be quarrying and refining on one site, which adds to the sustainability of the project.

“The support we’ve had from Innovate UK, government departments, Cornwall Council and a range of key stakeholders has been vital, and we look forward to considerably ramping up our operations over the next two or three years.”

Originally published by British Lithium.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

heat pump Vattenfall Feenstra UK Netherlands heat pump Vattenfall Feenstra UK Netherlands

Buildings

Vattenfall Unleashes New Drop-In Heat Pump On Unsuspecting Gas Markets

A new air-to-air, high temperature heat pump adds more fuel to the climate action fire by replacing natural gas boilers on a drop-in basis.

5 hours ago

Batteries

Scientists Develop a Novel Strategy for Sustainable Sodium & Potassium Batteries

Scientists astounded by performance of sustainable batteries with far-reaching implications for electric vehicles and devices. Researchers at Bristol have developed high-performance sodium and potassium...

3 days ago

Cars

UK’s Auto Market Hits One-Third Plugins In December

The UK auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take one-third share of the auto market in December, up from 23.4% a year ago. Over...

3 days ago

Cars

Tesla Model 3 Was 2nd Best Selling Car (Of Any Kind) In UK In 2021

Although the passenger car market in the UK as a whole was much lower in 2021 than it was in 2019, EV sales rose...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.