Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
2022 Ram ProMaster. Image courtesy of Stellantis.

Clean Transport

Amazon Will Buy Thousands Of Ram ProMaster Electric Delivery Vans Every Year

Amazon says it will buy thousands of Ram ProMaster electric vans a year beginning in 2024.

Published

The folks at Inside EVs noticed something in a press package from CES 2022 that most others missed. It said, “As part of a separate agreement with Stellantis, Amazon will be the first commercial customer for Stellantis’ new Ram ProMaster Battery Electric Vehicle launching in 2023. Stellantis, with input from Amazon, designed the vehicle with unique last mile delivery features and Amazon will deploy the vehicles to routes across the United States. Building on the current relationship and as part of the long-term agreement, Stellantis and Amazon will be putting thousands of BEV ProMasters on the road every year.”

Amazon has bought thousands of delivery vans from Mercedes, Ford, and Stellantis to bring packages to its customers in North America for years. Even though it has a 20% ownership stake in Rivian and expects to purchase 100,000 of its electric delivery vans, its need for such vehicles is so massive that it will continue to buy trucks from traditional manufacturers to get the hundreds of thousands of packages it delivers every day from its warehouses — called fulfillment centers — to its customers.

The upcoming battery-powered Ram ProMaster will be the brand’s first ever all-electric model when it debuts in the second half of 2023 as a rival for Ford’s E-Transit and Rivian’s EDV. Stellantis hasn’t yet revealed any details about its electric delivery van, Inside EVs says, but it’s expected to be based on the updated 2022 Ram ProMaster unveiled last August.

In a statement to CNBC, an Amazon spokesperson said the Stellantis deal does not affect the company’s existing contract with Rivian. “We always knew that our ambitious sustainability goals in our last mile operations would require multiple electric delivery van providers. We continue to be excited about our relationship with Rivian, and this doesn’t change anything about our investment, collaboration, or order size and timing.”

A spokesperson for Rivian says the announcement is “good news for the industry, for Rivian and for Amazon. Large fleets focused on electrification and carbon neutrality represent a win for the mission of both companies. Amazon’s scale is globally unprecedented, and we expect them to purchase vehicles from many providers — our own partnership with them is intact, thriving, and growing.”

There’s one more bit of news here. Stellantis has announced that Amazon will provide it with cloud computing services and in-car dashboard software. It is also providing similar services to Rivian. For EV advocates, the good news is that Stellantis is planning to introduce an electric van next year. We can speculate that the basic platform and powertrain of that vehicle will be similar to those for the upcoming Ram electric pickup truck that will compete with the Chevy Silverado EV and Ford F-150 Lightning. The EV revolution continues to gather momentum.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

3 Major US Electric Vehicle Initiatives — Which Is Most Important?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris The Biden administration has proposed a number of initiatives to promote transport electrification and clean energy. Three of these...

2 days ago
Chrysler Airflow Concept Chrysler Airflow Concept

Cars

Airflow Concept Offers A Glimpse Of Chrysler’s Electric Future

In 1934, Chrysler became the first American automaker to incorporate improved aerodynamics into the design of its cars. Its first effort was known hopefully...

5 days ago

Cars

15% Of Auto Sales In Europe Were Fully Electric Vehicles In November

Despite smaller growth rates, the European passenger plugin vehicle market is still in the fast lane. More than 221,000 plugin vehicles were registered in...

December 30, 2021

Batteries

CalStart Study On Commercial Vehicle Battery Cost Assessment

YUNEV, CalStart, and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-emission Truck and Bus Voucher Project (HVIP) teamed up to conduct a cost...

December 28, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.