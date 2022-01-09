Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Credit: Yixian Wang/University of Texas at Austin

Batteries

Scientists Develop Stable Sodium Battery Technology

Published

Sodium metal anode resists dendrite formation

Originally published by National Science Foundation

Replacing lithium and cobalt in lithium-ion batteries would result in a more environmentally and socially conscious technology, scientists say. Toward that end, University of Texas at Austin researchers, funded in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation, have developed a sodium-based battery material that is stable, can recharge as fast as a traditional lithium-ion battery, and has the potential for a higher energy output than current lithium-ion battery technologies.

Ions in batteries travel between the negative anode and positive cathode when generating electricity. In sodium-based batteries, anodes can develop filaments called dendrites that could cause electrical shorts and increase the chances of a fire or explosion. This new sodium-based technology resists dendrite growth and recharges as fast as a lithium-ion battery. The team published the results in the journal Advanced Materials.

The anode material is made by rolling a thin sheet of sodium metal onto an antimony telluride powder and folding the sheet repeatedly, resulting in a uniform distribution of sodium atoms that resist the formation of dendrites and corrosion. The process also makes the battery more stable, with a charge rate similar to a lithium-ion battery and potentially a higher energy capacity.

“We’re essentially solving two problems at once,” said study co-author David Mitlin. “Typically, the faster you charge, the more of these dendrites you grow. So, if you suppress dendrite growth, you can charge and discharge faster, because all of a sudden it’s safe.”

The demand for stationary energy storage systems is high and rising. This technology could provide a stable, sustainable and less expensive solution. The researchers have applied for a patent on the technology.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Researchers: Passive Solar Energy Could Provide ⅓ Of Home Heating Needs

Tapping into passive solar energy could be a step to carbon-free heating

December 7, 2021

Climate Change

Happy Antarctica Day!

By Mike England December 1 is Antarctica Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the signing of the Antarctic Treaty in 1959 and the setting aside of...

December 1, 2021
Greenland satellite view Google Maps Greenland satellite view Google Maps

Climate Change

Rain Fell On Greenland Ice Cap For 1st Time In Recorded History Last Week

Rain fell on the peak of the Greenland ice cap last week, something that hasn't happened in over 12,000 years.

August 21, 2021
Purdue University Purdue University

Clean Transport

Wireless EV Charging For Highways — Does Indiana Have The Solution?

INDOT, Purdue to Develop Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Solution for Highway Infrastructure

August 14, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.