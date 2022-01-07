Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy SSAB Steel

Green Economy

Slow-Walkers In The Green Steel Industry

Published

BHP — not just Australia’s largest miner but the world’s largest miner — is aggressively seeking to reduce its carbon footprint. It is the company’s ambition to reduce operational emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030, and to achieve net zero by 2050.

“During the 2021 financial year, iron ore made up the highest level of Scope 3 emissions at BHP, producing 260.7 million tons of CO2 across this timeframe. By March 2021, BHP had instituted partnerships with three separate Chinese steelmakers to investigate ways of decarbonizing steelmaking, an industry intrinsically fueled by iron ore.”

BHP has invested almost $AU200 million to develop a pathway to decarbonize the iron ore–to–steel process. “Steelmaking is going to be quite hard to decarbonize. .. With known technology, it is still not economic to do so,” says BHP CEO Mike Henry, speaking at the 2021 Financial Times Mining Summit. Please don’t tell the Swedes.

“Through BHP Ventures, which is solely focused on developing early-stage technology companies and start-ups, there are other decarbonization endeavors in the works. 

“Henry emphasizes that: we need to ensure that the standards are set around things like water stewardship, biodiversity, community engagement and Indigenous cultural heritage.”

Comparing the approach of BHP with that of Fortescue Metals (and the recent green steel proposals in Sweden), it does seem like they are taking a much more cautious and indeed pessimistic view of the future decarbonization of the mining industry. It reminds me not a little of Toyota’s comments about battery electric cars and the other slow-walkers of the motor vehicle industry. It also reminds me of the Australian Liberal (conservative) government’s reluctant lip service to a net-zero emissions target.

If, as BHP management claims, “Decarbonization is not just a prevailing trend at BHP; it underlines every discussion and every investment. With the fervor to act and the infrastructure mounting, the stage is set for BHP to inspire a decarbonized mining industry going forward,” then in my humble opinion, it is time they picked up the pace. They certainly have the capital and the expertise to do so.

Source: Australianresourcesandinvestment.com.au

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Sweden Pushes For Real Green Steel

HYBRIT and H2 Green Steel have launched projects in Sweden with a target to manufacture 10 million tonnes (mt) of fossil fuel-free crude (green)...

8 hours ago

Clean Power

Green Hydrogen Dominoes Stacking Up

There are several dominoes that have to stack up to make green hydrogen work. One is cheap energy and the other is cheap electrolysers....

4 days ago

Fossil Fuels

High Gas Prices Lead to Conversion of Ammonia Plant to Green Hydrogen

Incitec Pivot (IPL) is Australia’s largest supplier of fertilisers, producing around two million tonnes of ammonia each year for use in Australian agriculture. Its...

December 30, 2021
Proterra battery manufacturing Proterra battery manufacturing

Batteries

Battery Recycling — A Fledgling Industry In Australia

In conversations with car people, one of the first questions I get asked is — how fast can it go? But when I am...

December 29, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.