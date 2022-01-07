Italy Has Reached 400 Tesla Superchargers

Italy now has 400 Tesla Superchargers, Tesla announced on Instagram with a scenic photo of a Tesla charging against the backdrop of green mountains. Tesla has been rapidly expanding its Supercharger network month after month. Although the focus has often been on China’s Supercharger growth, and in more recent news, the US having a Supercharger in every state, we shouldn’t overlook the growth in Europe as well.

Notably, Italy has seen very strong electric vehicles sales growth in the past year. In October and November, 12% of new vehicle sales were plugin vehicle sales. Looking at the model leaders for the year, we have to go back to the first three quarters of the year (we’ll have a report on the full year results soon). Two small cars have led the pack — the Italian Fiat 500e and the Smart ForTwo. After them, though, in third is the Tesla Model 3.

So, we can see that Teslas are growing fast in Italy. However, the Superchargers there are not just for Italian Tesla owners. Italy is a major destination for holidays (vacation) for Tesla drivers across Europe. Looking at the whole European market, the Tesla Model 3 is by far the best selling electric model of the year — even without what is expected to be a huge December for Tesla. More than 115,000 Model 3s were sold in Europe in the first 11 months of the year.

The Tesla Model Y is also picking up pace in Europe. It was the 4th best selling electric model in Europe in November.

So, yes, those 400+ Tesla Superchargers in Italy will get a lot of use.

