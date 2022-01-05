Connect with us

Existing and Potential Electrical Access by Residence Type and Parking Option

How Many Americans Have Access To Electricity Where They Park?

Access to charging infrastructure is one of the biggest barriers to plug-in vehicle adoption. In an online survey conducted in May of 2020, respondents provided information on their household parking options, existing electrical access, and potential electrical access. Parking for single-family detached housing (SFH Detached) was most often a driveway/carport, followed by a personal garage or on-street parking.

Most of those with a personal garage had electrical access or potential electrical access, while less than half of those with driveways/carports had electrical access. SFH Attached housing had a smaller share of electrical access for their parking in personal garages and driveways/carports.

Apartment residents had the least access, with each of the three apartment categories having less than 25% access or potential access to electricity.

Notes: Households may have multiple parking options available, and respondents were allowed to choose all options that applied. Thus, totals for each housing category can be greater than 100%. SFH = single-family housing. Apt = apartment. Number of respondents = 3,772.

Source: National Renewable Energy Laboratory, There’s No Place Like Home: Residential Parking, Electrical Access, and Implications for the Future of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, NREL/TP-5400-81065, October 2021.

Courtesy of Energy.gov

 
The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

