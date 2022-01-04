Vauxhall Mokka-e & Corsa-e Get Range Boost

Sneaking out a news release just going into the holidays, Vauxhall informed us that it was giving its Mokka-e and Corsa-e boosts in their driving range on a full charge. (Of course, that also means the Opel Mokka-e and Opel Corsa-e got range boosts.)

The Mokka-e’s range went from 201 miles to 209 miles in the WLTP rating system, while the Corsa-e’s range went from 209 miles to 222 miles.

The range improvements have come from improvements in the HVAC systems of those cars as well as improvements made to their propulsion systems.

Stellantis (the parent company of Opel and Vauxhall — and many more brands) provided more details:

The range increases have been achieved through the following measures:

The efficiency of the heat pump, which warms and cools the interior and is standard equipment on both models, is now even higher than before. Heat pumps are more efficient than conventional HVAC systems, as they require less energy from the battery, to the benefit of driving range. Customers will notice the improvements particularly when driving in the winter months. A new transmission reducer that converts the motor revs into wheel speed helps optimise the range. A+ rated 16-inch (Corsa-e) and 17-inch (Mokka-e) low rolling resistance tyres for even greater efficiency.



If you buy a new electric vehicle from Vauxhall, you can also get pretty much all worries bundled up and tucked away somewhere easy to find. That’s because you can now select its Plug & Go package. “The Plug & Go offer includes a free home charging unit, eight years’ roadside assistance and battery warranty, a free six-month BP Pulse subscription and three years’ free servicing.” That sounds quite stress-relieving.

If the Vauxhall Mokka-e or Corsa-e’s new range and features are quite appealing to you, let us know if you’re considering buying one of these models — or already have them in your parking spot!

