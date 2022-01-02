Thanks For The New Electronics, Santa! Now What Do I Do With The Old Ones?

This year for Christmas, Santa was kind enough to bring many of us new electronics of some sort. But now that the question arises: what is the best way to get rid of the old, unneeded electronics now that they have been replaced?

The first step is to think twice before throwing those unwanted gadgets to the curb. Many contain hazardous materials that don’t belong in a landfill. Instead, consider recycling. Many big box stores will take care of the recycling as part of the delivery service for larger appliances. For smaller appliances or electronics, contact your local recycling center or city waste management agency to ask about recycling options.

If the old electronic or appliance still has some life left in it, consider donating it so instead of it becoming trash it may become someone else’s treasure. The Environmental Protection Agency has a great round-up of websites to help source donation opportunities for electronic devices. For appliances, look for local charities that might be interested. Not only will these old items find new life with someone else, the donation might be eligible for a tax deduction.

Featured photo by Elly Filho on Unsplash (cropped)

Advertisement