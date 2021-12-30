caremiles Plans To Launch Its App On January 1, 2022

I recently interviewed Kashif Sohail, the founder of the caremiles app, a new app focused on helping drivers calculate their personal vehicles’ impact on the climate. In a press release that was emailed to me, caremiles announced that the smartphone app helping drivers measure and mitigate their cars’ carbon emissions will be officially launched on January 1, 2022. The company also noted that transportation makes up about one-fifth of all carbon emissions.

The climate tech startup believes that even the most environmentally conscious people are not quite sure of their personal impact on the environment. Although there are resources available to calculate our personal carbon footprints, these are often too generalized or plagued with confusing wording. Or sometimes too complicated to deal with.

The caremiles app seeks to solve these issues by giving its users a more personalized approach. By integrating technology, applied behavioral science principles, and working with partners that are focused on a sustainable future, the app is able to present the results to its users easily.

The user will be shown a number of trees that represent their impact on the planet. This will help them to learn how their actions personally impact the world around them. A quick look at how it works:

Measure the user’s car’s environmental impact by showing how many trees are needed to neutralize their car’s climate impact. Mitigate the user’s car’s environmental impact by planting trees in communities that need the most help. Farmers will grow and care for the trees, which will, in turn, provide a variety of sustainable foods while restoring the environment. Save the planet by enabling a life-changing transition. Caremiles Inc, the parent company of the caremiles app, has partnered with Trees for the Future, which has planted over 200 million trees using the Garden Forests scientific approach. Learn more about that here. Encourage users to share the app with their friends so they can also help. Have fun while learning about one’s own environmental impact and driving behavior. This approach, known as Pride versus Guilt, is inspired by “ The Influence of Anticipated Pride and Guilt on Pro-Environmental Decision Making .”

Kashif Sohail added that there needs to be a social conversation and this app will help with that.

“We must turn this into a social conversation. It shouldn’t be a taboo or a distant concept. I work towards a day that we all understand our personal environmental impact as clearly as we understand our weight or height.”

Once launched, the app will be available for download in the US here.

