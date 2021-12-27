StoreDot Developed Batteries That Can Self-Heal

StoreDot has announced that it has developed a technology that will allow batteries to, in a nutshell, self-heal. Technically, the term is self-repair, and these new cells will allow for longer battery life and better EV performance.

The new patented technology enables battery cells to regenerate while they are in use via a seamless background repair mechanism. The system includes a suite of software algorithms with corresponding hardware. The self-healing battery system can identify a cell or string of cells that are overheating or performing poorly.

Next, it temporarily disables them to recondition them back to 100% performance. It’s able to do this while an EV is in use and the driver doesn’t experience any interruption or loss of performance in their EV. StoreDot noted that its advancement of a self-healing approach to EVs will play a major role in prolonging battery life and driving range. It will also help improve safety by preventing overheating or other dangers of thermal runaway.

The global patent “Recovering defective branches and/or cells of battery packs by deep discharges,” was recently granted. It covers the novel method of how this should be implemented in various EV battery pack scenarios while the vehicle is either charging, resting, or driving.

StoreDot CEO Dr. Doron Myersdorf spoke of the importance of encouraging the global uptake of EVs, StoreDot’s development of its extreme fast charging (XFC) cells, and its commitment to advancing the entire battery ecosystem.

“It’s important for us at StoreDot to encourage the global uptake of electric vehicles, so that we can all live in a cleaner, zero-emissions world. Alongside the development of our leading silicon-dominant XFC cells, StoreDot is committed to broadening its portfolio to advance the entire battery ecosystem. This latest patented technology is a unique way of repairing individual cells, or groups of cells, when they are in service is a novel advancement to self-repairing electric vehicles. This approach is truly transformative with huge real-world benefits for electric vehicle owners, improving performance, safety, and the longevity of their vehicles. It also plays a crucial role in eradicating range anxiety, which remains the main barrier to electric vehicle ownership.”

StoreDot’s self-repairing battery cell system is just one of its innovations and is designed to fit the entire battery ecosystem. It also had new patents granted for technologies that deliver EVs a continuous range throughout the life of their vehicles even as the battery deteriorates. StoreDot has been made available through open-source, hardware, and software advancements of a booster-type technology. This booster technology allows battery cells to receive a higher charging current, in turn giving faster charging times even if there are charging infrastructure limits.

