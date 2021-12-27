Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai, courtesy of Tesla

Cars

Every 38–44 Seconds, A New Tesla Model Y Leaves Giga Shanghai’s Workshop

Published

Drive Tesla Canada reports that drone flyovers have shown that a new Tesla Model Y leaves Giga Shanghai’s workshop every 38 seconds. The article noted that Tesla China’s November sales reflected an annual production rate of 683,000 cars per year, which is well above Tesla’s own estimates from the Q3 2021 earnings report of 450,000 annually.

A drone flyover of Giga Shanghai on Christmas Eve also shows just how impressive this rate of production is. Wu Wa, the drone operator and a Tesla China enthusiast, flew his drone above the Model Y workshop and had it positioned there for ten minutes. During that time period, a total of 16 newly completed Tesla Model Y vehicles emerged at or around one per every 38 seconds. In another 5-minute period, another 7 Model Ys emerged at around every 44 seconds.

Drive Tesla Canada noted that at a 100% utilization rate, this would work out to be between a range of 733,000 and 830,000 Model Ys per year. However, this is just a moment in time and it makes sense that Giga Shanghai won’t be running every second of the day. But, as the article pointed out, this reflects just how fast Tesla can build a car and achieve its goals. Once Giga Berlin and Giga Texas are online, we’ll probably see similar production speeds.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

is a writer for CleanTechnica and EVObsession. She believes in Tesla's mission and is rooting for sustainbility. #CleanEnergyWillWin Johnna also owns a few shares in $tsla and is holding long term.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Electric Vehicles

Sales of Tesla Owners Club of Australia’s Red Musk-Flavoured Vodka Have Taken Off

Initially designed as a novel fundraiser for the Chuffed “Close the Gap” campaign, it seems to be taking on a life of its own....

2 days ago
Tesla Model Y China Tesla Model Y China

Cars

Tesla Helped China Cut Carbon Emissions By 855,878 Tons From January–November 2021

On Christmas Eve, Tesla China released its year-to-date new energy contribution report, Gasgoo reports. The report noted that Tesla helped China reduce carbon emissions...

3 days ago

Clean Transport

Brandenburg Coal Mine Uses 171 Times More Water Than Tesla’s Giga Berlin Will Need

Environmental groups in Germany seem to really care about the usage of water near Tesla’s Giga Berlin, and are especially concerned with how much...

3 days ago

Cars

Travels With Wylie — My Tesla Model Y Goes On Its First Road Trip

Wylie, my Tesla Model Y, went for its first road trip this week. The car has a lot still to teach me.

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.