Every 38–44 Seconds, A New Tesla Model Y Leaves Giga Shanghai’s Workshop

Drive Tesla Canada reports that drone flyovers have shown that a new Tesla Model Y leaves Giga Shanghai’s workshop every 38 seconds. The article noted that Tesla China’s November sales reflected an annual production rate of 683,000 cars per year, which is well above Tesla’s own estimates from the Q3 2021 earnings report of 450,000 annually.

A drone flyover of Giga Shanghai on Christmas Eve also shows just how impressive this rate of production is. Wu Wa, the drone operator and a Tesla China enthusiast, flew his drone above the Model Y workshop and had it positioned there for ten minutes. During that time period, a total of 16 newly completed Tesla Model Y vehicles emerged at or around one per every 38 seconds. In another 5-minute period, another 7 Model Ys emerged at around every 44 seconds.

Drive Tesla Canada noted that at a 100% utilization rate, this would work out to be between a range of 733,000 and 830,000 Model Ys per year. However, this is just a moment in time and it makes sense that Giga Shanghai won’t be running every second of the day. But, as the article pointed out, this reflects just how fast Tesla can build a car and achieve its goals. Once Giga Berlin and Giga Texas are online, we’ll probably see similar production speeds.

