Wind & Solar = 14% of US Electricity Generation in October

In October 2019, wind power and solar power accounted for 11.3% of US electricity generation. In October 2020, they accounted for 12.4% of US electricity generation. Just a couple of months ago, in October 2021, they accounted for 14% of US electricity generation. This shows steady growth of solar and wind power in the United States in the past few years.
In a moment, I’ll break down how that growth was split amongst large-scale solar, small-scale solar, and wind power. First, though, who lost as those renewable energy sources gained market share?
