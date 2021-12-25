Connect with us

Martian brain charging. Image by David Waterworth.

Sales of Tesla Owners Club of Australia’s Red Musk-Flavoured Vodka Have Taken Off

Initially designed as a novel fundraiser for the Chuffed “Close the Gap” campaign, it seems to be taking on a life of its own. Over 500 bottles have been sold in the first week, and Mark Tipping (who initiated the idea) tells me they now have an overseas order for 2500 bottles. 

The Tesla Owners Club of Australia is licensed to use the Tesla logo. Mark says that TOCA approached Mountain Distilling and asked them to blend vodka with a musk flavouring. All Aussie kids love musk sticks — they’ve been around a long time, and are still available at Woolies. The taste takes you back to primary school (when you could get 2 pink musk sticks for one cent), with one hell of a kick. The drink has an aftertaste with a strong lolly flavour. 

Image via Wikipedia (CC0)

For those worried that the club is encouraging the consumption of hard liquor, it is worth remembering that an unopened bottle will appreciate in value and probably become a collectors’ item. 

All funds raised go directly to the Chuffed campaign. Sales of the Vodka are not making money for TOCA. Everything will be audited.

Chuffed is a global crowdfunding platform that supports social cause campaigns — like the uniting of the west of Australia with the east by filling in a critical section of the national EV charging highway. Electric vehicle owners will be able to have their hot chips and eat them too, with a remote West Australian roadhouse planning to install fast chargers that run on leftover fryer oil.

The Chuffed campaign is supported by: Jon Edwards of TOCEVA Racing; Prof. Thomas Bräunl UWA REV Project; Tesla Owners Club Australia (TOCA); Tesla Owners Club of Western Australia (TOCWA); Australian Electric Vehicle Association (AEVA); TeslaWA Slack; Gemtek Group; and Tritium.

This will keep the great Australian road trip alive and make the trip across the paddock a dream run. Perhaps the wife and I can get a leave of absence from minding the grandkiddies and have a go ourselves. 

Pictures of the Vodka credited to Mark Tipping,

More on the EV Charging “Plug the Gap” campaign.

 
David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

