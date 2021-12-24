Connect with us

Tesla Model Y China
A look at Tesla Model Y vehicles pre-delivery. Tesla Model Y deliveries China courtesy of Tesla.

Tesla Helped China Cut Carbon Emissions By 855,878 Tons From January–November 2021

On Christmas Eve, Tesla China released its year-to-date new energy contribution report, Gasgoo reports. The report noted that Tesla helped China reduce carbon emission by 855,878 tons during the first 11 months of this year. Tesla’s report added that over 500,000 Chinese Tesla owners collectively accumulated 3.72 billion kilometers of driving during the past 11 months.

The article noted that this is equivalent to a trip between Earth and Mars 33 times. Tesla owners charging their cars at home with the Tesla Wall Connecter were able to reduce the cost of recharging to only RMB5–7 per hundred kilometers, or around one-tenth of the refueling cost of a fossil fuel vehicle. This represents a 40% increase of Tesla owners who installed home chargers in mainland China compared with last year.

Tesla has also been expanding its Supercharging network, and in China, has installed over 1,000 stations. Gasgoo noted that Tesla has over 8,000 Superchargers in mainland China, which cover all capital cities and municipalities across China. And in 2021, there were well over 100 new installations of Tesla destination charging stations, bringing the total count to over 700 stations with over 1,800 destination chargers.

If we look back over the course of the past year and look at Tesla’s sales records in China alone, we can see that there is clear demand for Tesla in China, and for EVs in general. In the first 11 months of the year combined, Tesla sold over 250,000 cars and SUVs in China.

That means that Tesla is sitting at third place in sales of plugin vehicles in China, and first among foreign automakers.

And this is in a market where 19% of auto sales were plugin vehicle sales last month!

 
